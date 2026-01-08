Signing Day Sports Hosts 2025 Military Appreciation Bowl National Combine At The Star In Frisco, Texas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform dedicated to improving the recruiting process for high school athletes and college coaches, today announced the conclusion of the 2025 Military Appreciation Bowl National Combine, held December 18–21 at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters and practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

The four-day National Combine drew strong participation, with nearly 1,000 student-athletes attending as of final count. Athletes ranged from middle school through high school seniors, reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to providing early and meaningful recruiting exposure across all stages of athlete development.

International participation was a key highlight of the 2025 National Combine. The men’s combine included student-athletes from Australia, Germany, Colombia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and England. These participants represented their respective countries through NFL Academy programs, underscoring the reach of the Signing Day Sports recruiting platform.

The event also featured participation from the Military Appreciation Women’s Flag Football All-American teams. Twenty-five of the nation’s top women’s flag football athletes took part in the combine events at The Star prior to competing in the Military Appreciation Women’s Flag Football All-American Game, highlighting the continued growth and national recognition of women’s flag football.

“We are excited about the continuing strong participation in our Military Appreciation National and Regional Combine series,” said Daniel Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Signing Day Sports. “The level of international representation at this year’s National Combine was also impressive and speaks to the expanding reach of our platform.”

The Company also announced the launch of its Military Appreciation Bowl Regional Combine Series, beginning in February 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The series is expected to include combines in twelve states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, and New Jersey, some of the most competitive high school football regions in the country.

The full Regional Combine schedule is available at www.sdscombines.com.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

