Quantum X Labs Warmly Congratulates Prof. Lior Wolf, CEO of Mentee Robotics, on the Successful Acquisition of Mentee Robotics by Mobileye

Quantum X Labs acquired Prof. Wolf’s IP in Quantum Computing Error Correction

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, and Quantum X Labs Ltd. would like to warmly congratulate Prof. Lior Wolf on the acquisition by Mobileye of Mentee Robotics, a milestone that recognizes his exceptional scientific leadership and long-standing impact on advanced technologies.

Quantum X Labs is proud to have acquired intellectual property from Prof. Wolf and Yoni Schukron in the field of quantum error correction codes (QECC), a domain that addresses one of the most fundamental challenges in practical quantum computing—namely, mitigating noise, instability, and error propagation in quantum systems. QECCs are a key component for realizing the potential of quantum computing. QECCs, as its classical counterpart (ECC), enable the reduction of error rates, by distributing quantum logical information across redundant physical qubits, such that errors can be detected and corrected

Beyond the individual achievements the two milestones can be seen as connected. Prof. Wolf’s success in building and selling a leading robotics company reflects a consistent approach to solving complex system-level problems.

Quantum X Labs views the achievement of Prof. Wolf’s Mentee company as an encouraging signal and look forward with great optimism to a similar trajectory of success for the quantum error-correction patent acquired by Quantum X Labs. Quantum X Labs hopes that this intellectual property has the potential to play a meaningful role in advancing reliable, scalable quantum technologies in the years ahead.

In both domains—advanced robotics and quantum computing—the core challenge lies in managing uncertainty, correcting errors, and ensuring robustness in environments that are inherently noisy and unpredictable.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs (the “Acquisition”), encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions. On January 5, 2026, Viewbix announced that it had received the requisite stockholder approval via written consent of the majority of its stockholders (the “Stockholder Consent”) and filed a preliminary information statement on Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Delaware Law, the actions to be taken pursuant to the Stockholder Consent shall be effective on the 20th day after the definitive information statement on Schedule 14C is mailed or furnished to Viewbix’s stockholders.

