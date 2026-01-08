ImageFIRST Achieves Full HLAC Accreditation Across All Healthcare Plants and Branches

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST®, the leading healthcare linen services provider, announced that all 30 of its healthcare plants and 34 affiliated branches have earned accreditation from the Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC). This marks the first time the entire healthcare network has achieved this level of recognition. It reflects a long-term effort across many teams and a shared commitment to consistent, high-quality service.

HLAC accreditation confirms that a healthcare laundry facility meets strict third-party standards for infection prevention, cleanliness, and overall quality. It reinforces that ImageFIRST’s processes, products, and facilities are designed to protect patients, staff, and the healthcare environments it serves.

As a leading healthcare linen provider, ImageFIRST is focused on delivering safe, hygienically clean linens that help healthcare partners focus on their patients. This practice is upheld across all healthcare-focused ImageFIRST locations, ensuring each facility follows HLAC processes to meet the highest hygiene and safety standards.

“This level of accreditation doesn’t happen through checklists alone,” said ImageFIRST Director of Safety Caleb Paige. “Our associates understand why the details matter and take ownership of doing the right thing, The ImageFIRST Way. That mindset is what keeps our standards strong across the entire organization.”

ImageFIRST now owns and operates the most HLAC-accredited plants and branches in the country. The company’s healthcare wash process meets or exceeds standards set by the CDC, OSHA, and The Joint Commission. These benchmarks guide daily operations and help strengthen the trust of healthcare partners nationwide.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, facility service programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited (81 and counting) and TRSA Food Service certified (8) facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

ABOUT HLAC

The Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) is a nonprofit organization that inspects and accredits laundries processing textiles for hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. The principal benefit to healthcare customers is the knowledge and confidence that their textile provider is meeting the highest standards for processing healthcare textiles in the industry, including strict adherence to federal government regulations and guidelines. The customer can expect a consistent and smooth flow of clean textiles; and, ultimately, the knowledge of safety for their employees and the end user – the patient.

