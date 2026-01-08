Willo Products Company Announces Leadership Transition

DECATUR, Ala., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems and maintenance services, announced today a planned leadership transition. Russell Roberts has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Wood has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman, effective January 1st.

In his new role, Roberts will oversee Willo Products’ strategic direction and day-to-day operations and continue building upon the company’s strong foundation of innovation, customer service, and operational execution.

“Over the past few years in his role as Willo Products’ President and COO, Russell has consistently demonstrated the leadership, strategic vision, and operational acumen needed to guide and grow the company,” said Dave Wood, Executive Chairman. “Russell understands our customers, people, and mission. I am confident that under his leadership, Willo Products will continue to innovate, expand its capabilities, and deliver meaningful solutions that create a safer and more secure Corrections environment for staff and residents alike.”

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and grateful for Dave’s trust and mentorship,” said Russell Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. “Dave’s more than 40 years of service to Willo Products and the Corrections industry have shaped this company in profound ways. He has been a consistent, respected presence in the industry, and his servant leadership has set the standard for integrity, innovation, and long-term partnership. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role as Executive Chairman.”

This leadership transition reflects Willo Products’ commitment to thoughtful succession planning and long-term stability, ensuring that customers and partners continue to benefit from experienced leadership, clear strategic vision, the highest quality products, and excellent customer service.

About Willo Products Company:

Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo’s locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are installed in more than 1,500 detention facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, control solutions, and The Willo Wedge (the industry’s only patented locking system) to Municipal/County, State, Federal, and Private facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts and maintenance service solutions.

