Recovery First Treatment Center Names Executive Director With 25 Years of Behavioral Healthcare Leadership

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a Florida drug treatment center , has named Scott Frankel as Executive Director. Frankel is a healthcare executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in behavioral health and addiction recovery, along with a proven track record of driving operational excellence and expanding treatment programs. In his new role, Frankel is focused on ensuring high-quality, patient-centered care is available to individuals and families across South Florida. For Frankel, the mission is deeply personal.

“I lost a close friend and bandmate to addiction while we were on tour, and that loss changed the direction of my life,” said Frankel. “It made me realize there was a greater purpose in using my skills to help others find recovery and hope. Everything I’ve done since, from leadership roles to hosting a recovery-focused podcast, has been driven by the belief that people deserve access to care that truly saves lives.”

Frankel’s career includes launching multiple behavioral health start-ups and serving as CEO of some of the top behavioral health companies in the United States. A clinician at heart, Scott also holds multiple specialized certifications, including Certified Interventionist & Trainer, Certified Crisis Counselor, Certified Hypnotherapist, and Certified Recovery Coach.

Frankel’s dedication to service has been recognized with prestigious humanitarian awards, including the New York City Mayor's Community Council Award and the NYPD Humanitarian Award. His diverse educational background includes a Master of Science from the International College of Polygraph Science, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Kean University, and a Healthcare Management Certificate from Cornell University.

Recovery First Treatment Center, located in Hollywood, FL, serves the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Recovery First Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at recoveryfirst.org.

