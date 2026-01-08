Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of agilon health, inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises agilon health, inc, (“agilon” or the "Company") (NYSE: AGL) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). agilon investors have until March 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/agilon-health-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that they recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware, and materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by agilon to reduce risk.

On August 4, 2025, agilon issued a press release announcing that Steven Sell had stepped down as President, CEO and a Director of the Board. Plaintiff alleges that the Company's form 8-K filed with the SEC stated that "Mr. Sell's departure was a termination without 'cause' under Mr. Sell's employment agreement[.]" The complaint further alleges that on August 4, 2025, agilon issued disappointing financial results. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell over 50%, to close at $0.8801 on August 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising