Adirondack Capital Partners Marks a Banner Year With Nearly $1 Billion in Transaction Activity

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adirondack Capital Partners (ACP), a boutique capital markets advisory firm focused on the sale of institutional-quality multifamily, high street retail, land and industrial and digital infrastructure assets, is pleased to announce it has closed out the year reporting $984,017,711 in total transaction activity. The firm’s momentum came from steady execution, a growing roster of institutional and private clients, and expanded coverage across the Northeast, Florida, and select national markets.

“2025 was a banner year for our team. We grew our platform, expanded into new markets, and delivered strong results for our clients across every asset class,” said Michael Hunter Coghill, Founder and Managing Partner of Adirondack Capital Partners. “We are proud of the work we’ve done and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

ACP closed $414 million in transactions during the year, has another $129.85 million under contract, and is actively representing $439.87 million in exclusive assignments. Together, the firm executed and managed just under $1 billion in deal volume.

Year-End Metrics

• Closed Transactions: $414,000,000

• Under Contract: $129,850,000

• Exclusive Listings: $439,867,711

• Total Transaction Activity: $984,017,711

Team Expansion and New Miami Office

ACP also expanded its team and footprint in 2025. The firm opened a new Miami office led by newly named Partner Brittany Feinberg, giving ACP a base for capital markets and investment sales work across Florida. The move supports the growth of ACP’s retail, multifamily, and mixed-use verticals and positions the firm in one of the most active markets in the country. ACP continues to expand its specialized verticals, reinforcing its position as a trusted capital markets advisor to the most active private and institutional investors across the U.S.

Transaction Highlights:

Multifamily was a major driver of activity in 2025, with more than $250 million in closed transactions. Standouts included the sale of the Northway 11 Communities for more than $120 million and the sale of Riverbend at Wappingers Falls Apartments.

Chad Sinsheimer, Managing Partner of Adirondack Capital Partners, added, “What we are most proud of is the quality of the assignments and the caliber of the counterparties we worked with this year. Our exclusives pipeline reflects a high level of trust from owners and investors, and we believe that positions the firm extremely well as we move into the coming year.”

ACP also entered the new year with several high-profile closings already scheduled. This January, the firm will close on over $60MM in multifamily sales in New York’s Capital Region, as well as the sale of a trophy high Street retail asset in Manhattan. That sale, expected to close at an approximately 4.75% cap rate, is being acquired by a high-net-worth investor from Japan, part of a growing wave of foreign capital ACP is advising. Similar interest is coming from South Korea, and ACP expects this trend to continue as global investors look to the U.S. for long-term stability, favorable rate dynamics, and currency hedging advantages.

ACP is also preparing to launch several notable assignments in early 2026, including a $100 million high street retail collection backed by a prominent New York ownership group, several large multifamily offerings in Upstate New York as well as one of the largest undeveloped land parcels in downtown Nashville.

Investor interest remained strong across ACP’s key verticals. Multifamily continued to outperform, High Street retail attracted both domestic and offshore buyers, and industrial and land opportunities drew consistent attention from private capital and family office investors. ACP has also seen a meaningful rise in foreign investment into Upstate New York, a trend the firm expects to accelerate as global investors seek strong-performing assets in secondary and tertiary markets for long-term holds.

Looking ahead, ACP expects another active year as several major assignments come to market and the firm expands its presence across the Northeast, Florida, and select gateway cities. With a deeper bench, a growing pipeline, and increased engagement from both domestic and foreign investors, ACP enters 2026 with strong momentum and a clear path for continued growth.

About Adirondack Capital Partners:

Adirondack Capital Partners (ACP) is an exclusive engagement-based capital markets advisory firm that specializes in the acquisition and disposition of office, multi-family, industrial, land and high street retail properties in major gateway markets throughout the United States. ACP maximizes returns for clients in the disposition of investment properties and presents acquisition clients with opportunities unseen by the markets. As a privately held boutique advisory firm we are dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and take pride in the reputation and track record of our firm.

