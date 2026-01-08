Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Klarna Group plc Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Klarna Group plc, (“Klarna” or the "Company") (NYSE: KLAR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna’s offering documents issued in connection with Klarna’s September 10, 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Klarna investors have until February 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Klarna provides payment, advertising, and digital retail banking solutions to consumers and merchants. According to the Klarna class action lawsuit, on or about September 10, 2025, Klarna conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 34 million shares to the public at the offering price of $40.00 per share.

The Klarna class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state that Klarna materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which defendants either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later loans.

The Klarna investor class action further alleges that on November 18, 2025 Bloomberg News published an article entitled “Klarna Revenue Surges Yet Longer Loans Trigger Provisions,” reporting that Klarna “posted a net loss of $95 million, as the firm set aside more money for potentially souring loans. [Klarna] said provisions represented 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% a year ago. Provisions for loan losses came in at $235 million, above analyst estimates of $215.8 million.”

By the commencement of the Klarna shareholder class action lawsuit, Klarna’s stock price was trading as low as $31.31 per share, significantly below the $40 per share IPO price.

