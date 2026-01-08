MasterCraft Launches All-New X22, Continuing to Set the Standard in the Premium Towboat Space

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today introduced the all-new X22, a ground-up redesign that reshapes expectations for what a 22-foot premium towboat can deliver. Purpose-built to dominate its size class, the X22 carries the DNA of the brand’s luxury X Series while standing firmly on its own – more precise, more capable, and more refined than its renowned predecessor.

“For years, the X Family has set the standard where premium performance and luxury intersect in towboats,” said Krista Schipner, MasterCraft’s Vice President of Marketing. “With the X22, we’ve distilled that DNA into a 22-foot package that is sharper, smarter, and more purposeful. Every inch was reimagined, every line sharpened, and every detail dialed in to deliver a boat that elevates the experience both onboard and behind the boat.”





Sharper Performance & Innovation

Drawing inspiration from its larger sibling, the X24, the X22 builds on the innovation by refining the engineering and delivering enhanced agility, sharper handling, and a more commanding experience on the water. The meticulous redesign, combined with MasterCraft’s SurfStar system and 3,800 pounds of ballast, creates waves that are bigger, cleaner, and more adjustable than ever in a 22-foot boat. Rapid Surf presets make it easy for beginners to get started, while Custom Surf allows riders to sculpt the wave exactly how they want it.

The helm integrates a dual-display layout mirroring the X24 experience. A panoramic center screen delivers core driving information, while a right-hand touchscreen controls surf settings, profiles, maps, cameras, lighting, and audio. MasterCraft MyDrive provides intuitive, dial-based control for frequently used features. Optional enhancements – including an observer display for the crew and a stern thruster for the captain – combine to give effortless, intuitive control over the boat in every scenario, from precise maneuvering to behind-the-boat performance.

Under the hatch, the Ilmor 6.2L GDI engine provides reliable, repeatable performance, with an optional supercharged 6.2L engine delivering 630 horsepower and 665 pound-feet of torque. Every ride benefits from precision, consistency, and a level of control rarely found in a 22-foot boat.

Design & Usability

The X22’s exterior and interior elevate everyday life on the water. An all-new design with sculpted side strakes, aggressive lines, and automotive-level finishes give the new X22 a bold, eye-catching presence. Every surface was thoughtfully refined, underscoring MasterCraft’s relentless focus on sophisticated craftsmanship.

The transom, scaled from the X24, features oversized loungers and dual rear storage compartments capable of holding up to four boards in padded, removable bags on integrated tracks. Additional compartments accommodate ropes, towels, and gear, while integrated cupholders, flip-down swimsteps, and thoughtful ingress/egress combine comfort and convenience.

Inside, the cabin feels spacious and sculpted. Gunwales were pushed outward, seating deepened, and finishes upgraded with elevated upholstery detailing, floating alcoves, and backlit accents. Integrated cubbies, wireless charging, and subtle speaker placement maintain clean lines while keeping everything at hand. Drain channels and solid hinges ensure long-lasting functionality.

Up front, the thoughtful engineering continues; bow seating is deep and secure, with fold-down armrests, a filler cushion for a full lounge, and a dedicated anchor locker complete with its own hidden cleat that keeps mud and moisture out of the interior. The Z9 tower is fully powered, available in seven powder-coat colors, and features anodized metal accents, integrated hooks, optional board racks, and SoundPods that define the X22’s silhouette. Heritage and Premium Rigid Bimini options provide ample overhead shade and integrated board storage, seamlessly designed into the tower for a refined and cohesive aesthetic.

The SoundStage Audio system, developed in partnership with Meridian, delivers immersive, rich sound, while the optional MAAX transom system turns the rear of the boat into a dedicated audio experience for behind-the-boat riders. Built-in telematics through MasterCraft Connect offers remote diagnostics, battery management, and system monitoring, ensuring owners have peace of mind alongside luxury and performance.

Every detail in the X22 is meticulously crafted, every system thoughtfully integrated, and every ride designed to deliver an experience that elevates expectations for a 22-foot premium towboat.









Experience the All-New, Reimagined X22

The all-new X22 will make its debut at the start of boat show season at the Atlanta Boat Show on January 9. To learn more about the X22 and discover why it dominates its class, visit the MasterCraft website or contact your local MasterCraft dealer to schedule a demo.

For more details, visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with both the driver and rider in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride stability. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike—setting the standard for excellence on the water.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

