Germitec Awarded Specialty High-Level Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Equipment Category Agreement with Premier, Inc.

San Diego, California and Bordeaux, France, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germitec, a pioneering MedTech company specializing in High-Level Disinfection (HLD) for ultrasound probes through its unique patented Yuvee® technology, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Germitec’s Chronos® UV-C High-Level Disinfection device.

“Germitec’s UV-C technology represents a transformative advance in High-Level Disinfection, and this agreement with Premier will significantly accelerate adoption across the U.S.,” said Jose da Gloria, CEO of Germitec. “We are thrilled to offer expanded access to our innovative, chemical-free solution that enhances workflow efficiency, strengthens infection prevention and supports sustainability initiatives.”

Chronos® – the first and only UV-C HLD device to receive De Novo marketing authorization from the US FDA – demonstrates efficacy against bacteria, fungi, viruses (including HPV and HIV), mycobacteria, and spores. The innovative UV-C technology is chemical-free and delivers High-Level Disinfection for ultrasound probes through a fully traceable 90-second processing cycle[i] in only a few easy steps. Chronos® streamlines clinical workflows, offers complete compliance and traceability documentation, reduces equipment downtime, and significantly lowers operational costs. It is indicated for use in a healthcare environment to achieve high-level disinfection at the point of care for the surfaces of external, transvaginal, and transrectal ultrasound probes*. These probes are widely used across various medical departments, including Gynecology & IVF, Urology, Radiology, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Biopsy.

“This agreement makes it easier for providers to move away from costly chemicals and adopt a faster, safer, and more sustainable disinfection solution that improves workflow efficiency and supports long-term patient care, “ said Keith Koby, President of North America at Germitec. “We’re proud of the work our team put in to earn this agreement with Premier.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Germitec

Founded in 2005, Germitec is a French MedTech company specializing in UV-C High-Level Disinfection (HLD) for ultrasound probes. Its Chronos® system—FDA-cleared in 2024 for use in the US—delivers fast, chemical-free HLD at the point of care. Chronos® provides full-chamber UV-C coverage for both endocavitary (transvaginal, transrectal) and external devices, reducing equipment wear, eliminating chemical use and associated costs, and maintaining audit readiness through automated digital documentation. Germitec’s breakthrough technologies have a proven record of safety and efficacy and are used across more than 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.germitec.com.

[i] Germitec internal data: average cycle time of 90 seconds

*Chronos® is not indicated for ultrasound probes that contain lumens and/or indentations or channels that are deeper than their widths.

