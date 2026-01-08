Oxford Harriman & Company Strengthens Its National Platform with Addition of Robert Krut as a Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Corporate Development

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Harriman & Company is pleased to announce that Robert Krut and his advisory team, the K2 Group, have joined the practice, significantly expanding Oxford Harriman’s presence in the Detroit, Michigan market.

Robert Krut, Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Corporate Development of the K2 Group of Oxford Harriman & Company

About Robert Krut & The K2 Group

Robert Krut joins Oxford Harriman as Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Corporate Development. He is the founding partner of the K2 Group, an affiliate practice of Oxford Harriman & Company, which Robert formed in 2001 to deliver exceptional wealth-management services and a high standard of personalized client care.

With more than 24 years of experience working as a trusted advisor, Robert specializes in portfolio allocation, custom institutional investments, and macro-level investment strategy, bringing sophisticated, strategic guidance to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Prior to his current role, Robert served in senior advisory roles at firms including Morgan Stanley and UBS, before transitioning to Wells Fargo Advisors.

Outside of work, Robert is deeply committed to philanthropy and community engagement, supporting charitable organizations including Care House, and dedicating himself to causes that strengthen communities and improve lives.

Robert resides in Birmingham, Michigan, with his wife Jennifer and their three children.

In addition to Robert, the K2 Group includes two seasoned partners who will continue to serve clients after the transition to Oxford Harriman:

Nicklaus Serafini, Vice President & Financial Advisor

Nicklaus Serafini serves as Vice President and Financial Advisor, and as part of the K2 Group team, Nicklaus supports clients in comprehensive wealth-management planning and execution, contributing to the practice’s goal of delivering tailored strategies for investors and families in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Steven Gretchko, Vice President & Financial Advisor

Steven Gretchko, Vice President & Financial Advisor, has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, offering individuals and families goal-based investment strategies and comprehensive wealth planning. He collaborates closely with clients to navigate market cycles and build balanced portfolios tailored to long-term objectives. Steven’s background includes roles at Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo Advisors before joining Oxford Harriman. In addition to portfolio management and investment planning, Steven supports employer-sponsored retirement plan design and management.

Statement from Oxford Harriman Leadership

“Robert and the entire K2 Group embody the client-first, strategic, and collaborative approach to wealth management that defines Oxford Harriman,” said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company. “We are proud to welcome Robert, Steven, Nicklaus, and the full K2 Group team into our family as their professionalism and commitment to exceptional client service strengthen our platform and deepen our capabilities not only in Michigan, but across the United States.”

“Bringing the K2 Group into Oxford Harriman offers a tremendous opportunity to expand what we can deliver to clients,” said Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company. “Robert’s leadership, Steven’s technical expertise, and Nicklaus’s client focus aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership creates.”

Robert Krut added, “I spent several years performing extensive due diligence to find the right long-term home for our clients and team. Until I met Dennis Barba and Kent Whitaker, I had not found a partnership that truly felt permanent. Their integrity, deep industry reach, and unwavering client-first philosophy align perfectly with how we operate at K2 Group, and it is exactly the environment our clients and team deserve. I have unwavering confidence that together we will continue to lead, innovate, and achieve remarkable results.”

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. PM-07082027-8696752.1.1

About Oxford Harriman & Company

Oxford Harriman & Company is a wealth management practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and disciplined approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice offers comprehensive private wealth management solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices across OH, IL, MI, MA, NY, NJ, PA, VA, SC, and FL.

Press Inquiries

Dennis P. Barba, Jr.

dennis [at] oxfordharriman.com

216-755-7150

3201 Enterprise Parkway

Suite 400

Beachwood, OH 44122