GE Appliances Named 2026 “Smart Appliance Company of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, as winner of the “Smart Appliance Company of the Year” award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

This prestigious recognition marks the ninth consecutive year GE Appliances has earned this top honor, underscoring the company’s industry-leading achievements in smart and connected home technology. GE Appliances continues to redefine the way people live, cook, clean and interact with their homes by integrating cutting-edge IoT innovations across its portfolio of appliances.

At the center of this innovation is SmartHQ™, GE Appliances’ unifying platform that connects appliances, systems, and services into a cohesive, intelligent home experience. Designed to anticipate needs, learn preferences, and integrate seamlessly across the home, SmartHQ empowers families to save time, reduce resource use, and enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

“GE Appliances continues to set the standard for what smart home innovation should deliver,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of IoT Breakthrough. “Their SmartHQ-anchored ecosystem demonstrates how connectivity, AI, and thoughtful integration can translate into measurable value - improving everyday life while advancing sustainability and efficiency at scale.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

GE Appliances’ SmartHQ ecosystem delivers tangible benefits across daily routines. AI-powered assistants simplify tasks with personalized support, including a SmartHQ Coffee Assistant that learns preferences for a consistently perfect brew, and a Laundry Assistant that provides stain-removal guidance while automatically optimizing wash cycles. In the kitchen, innovations like AI recipe generation with Flavorly, the wireless Smart Probe and GE Profile Indoor Smoker bring precision cooking and repeatable results through real-time monitoring and stored cooking histories.

SmartHQ also extends convenience beyond operation with SmartOrder, which learns usage patterns to automatically replenish essentials such as filters, detergent, and pods—removing guesswork while improving efficiency.

Beyond appliances, GE Appliances continues to expand smart connectivity into water and energy intelligence. Solutions such as the GE Profile Water Softener with leak detection and remote shutoff, advanced filtration systems, and the GEOSPRING™ Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater help households actively manage resources. With up to 4.7× the efficiency of standard electric models and SmartHQ-enabled insights like time-of-use scheduling and energy-cost optimization, these innovations turn conservation into both savings and sustainability.

