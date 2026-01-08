Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size to Grow $57.82 Billion by 2033 | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size is valued at USD 30.90 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 57.82 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2026–2033.”

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy and Energy-efficient Heating Solutions to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the solar thermal collectors market is the increasing use of renewable energy and energy-efficient heating solutions. Households and businesses are investing in solar thermal systems due to growing sustainability consciousness, rising energy costs, and favorable government regulations. Smart technology integration and simple access to financial incentives are driving market expansion, encouraging energy conservation, and lowering carbon footprints in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Solar Thermal Collectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.90 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 57.82 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.18 % From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Flat Plate, Evacuated Tube, Concentrated Solar Collectors)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

• By Installation Type (Roof-Mounted, Ground-Mounted)

• By End User (Households, Enterprises, Utilities)





High Installation Costs, Limited Awareness, and Dependence on Government Incentives May Hinder Market Expansion

The market for solar thermal collectors is mostly constrained by high installation costs, little customer awareness, and reliance on government incentives. Home and business purchasers may be put off by the high initial cost of equipment and installation, and adoption may be slowed by ignorance about the advantages of the system. Uncertainty is increased by reliance on subsidies or governmental support, and regionally disparate regulatory frameworks may further restrict market growth. When taken as a whole, these elements impede broad deployment and impede market expansion.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Flat Plate Collectors held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and widespread residential adoption. Evacuated Tube Collectors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12% during 2026–2033 driven by higher efficiency, adaptability in colder climates, and expanding industrial applications.

By Application

Residential accounted for the highest market share of 48.30% in 2025 as households increasingly invest in energy-efficient water heating systems, supported by government incentives and rising awareness about renewable energy. Industrial is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.05% through 2026–2033 driven by the need for high-capacity thermal solutions for manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries.

By Installation Type

Roof-Mounted held the largest share of 55.20% in 2025 due to easy integration with existing residential and commercial buildings, minimal space requirements and lower installation complexity. Ground-Mounted is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period due to the gaining traction in large-scale commercial projects and solar farms that require scalable and modular solutions.

By End-User

Households accounted for the highest market share of 54.35% in 2025 due to energy cost savings, government incentives, and sustainable living trends. Enterprises are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.76% during 2026–2033 leveraging solar thermal solutions for industrial heating, hotels, and large office complexes to reduce operational costs and carbon footprint.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Solar Thermal Collectors Market with a 44.59% market share, driven by rising demand for renewable and energy-efficient heating solutions. Growth is fueled by government incentives, increasing residential and commercial adoption, and rapid urbanization in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The North America Solar Thermal Collectors Market is growing with rising focus on energy efficiency and renewable heating solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing government incentives, adoption in residential and commercial sectors and awareness of sustainable energy are driving demand.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , GREENoneTEC launched its hybrid PVT collectors, integrating photovoltaic and thermal generation into a single module. The innovation enhances energy efficiency, reduces installation complexity, and strengthens the company’s leadership in advanced solar thermal solutions globally.

In June 2025, Viessmann launched a large-scale solar thermal system on Föhr Island, Germany. Covering 3,076 m², the system provides district heating, reduces CO₂ emissions, and showcases Viessmann's innovation in sustainable solar thermal technology.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Thermal Collectors Market Report (The USPs):

ENERGY & THERMAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate solar thermal collector efficiency using energy absorption rates, thermal output consistency, and heat transfer performance across operating conditions.

– helps you evaluate solar thermal collector efficiency using energy absorption rates, thermal output consistency, and heat transfer performance across operating conditions. MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY & QUALITY CONSISTENCY METRICS – helps you assess production throughput, assembly efficiency, and batch-to-batch thermal performance deviation, reflecting manufacturing precision and scalability.

– helps you assess production throughput, assembly efficiency, and batch-to-batch thermal performance deviation, reflecting manufacturing precision and scalability. DURABILITY & LIFECYCLE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you understand collector lifespan, degradation rates, and resistance to environmental stress such as corrosion, UV exposure, and extreme weather.

– helps you understand collector lifespan, degradation rates, and resistance to environmental stress such as corrosion, UV exposure, and extreme weather. SUPPLY CHAIN & INSTALLATION EFFICIENCY INDEX – helps you analyze lead times, inventory efficiency, transportation loss rates, and installation turnaround time, identifying logistical risks and cost optimization areas.

– helps you analyze lead times, inventory efficiency, transportation loss rates, and installation turnaround time, identifying logistical risks and cost optimization areas. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SAFETY STANDARDS TRACKING – helps you monitor adherence to thermal performance certifications, safety standards, inspection coverage, and defect rates across key regional markets.

– helps you monitor adherence to thermal performance certifications, safety standards, inspection coverage, and defect rates across key regional markets. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY POSITIONING – helps you benchmark leading solar thermal collector manufacturers based on efficiency innovation, product durability, production scale, geographic presence, and recent product or capacity developments.

