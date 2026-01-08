Presidio Appoints Punish Malhotra to Lead Managed Services Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Punish Malhotra as Senior Vice President of Managed Services Operations. In this newly elevated role, Malhotra will lead a comprehensive transformation of Presidio's Managed Services portfolio, unifying capabilities across Cloud, Managed Security, Collaboration, and Infrastructure services, while positioning the practice for the era of AI.

The appointment reflects Presidio's commitment to meeting the rapidly evolving needs of clients accelerating their AI and digital transformation initiatives. As organizations scale their cloud environments and prepare their data infrastructure for AI, the demand for robust, intelligent operations has never been greater.

"As our clients accelerate their adoption of AI, the need for scalable, intelligent business and technology operations has become a critical enabler of their transformation objectives," said Dan O’Brien, Chief Customer Officer at Presidio. "Punish brings exactly the right combination of cloud expertise, go-to-market experience, and vision to lead this next chapter. We're already seeing significant growth in client demand for cloud computing, data readiness, and security services, and we've invested considerably to be ready for it."

Preparing for the Era of AI

Presidio has made significant investments to transform its cloud managed services and operations capabilities, positioning the company to support clients through their AI journeys. These investments include:

AI-First Automation: Integration of best-in-breed third-party cloud operations and self-service tooling, bringing greater automation and intelligence into day-to-day cloud operations.

FinOps and Optimization: Tight collaboration with the current financial operations and cost optimization teams into our cloud manage services, enabling business transformation as an organizations scale. As cloud adoption grows, so does cloud waste—Presidio's integrated approach addresses both.

Proactive Cloud Advisory: Addition of strategic advisory capabilities that go beyond operational management, delivering proactive recommendations to improve operational and business resiliency.

A Proven Leader in Cloud and AI

Malhotra brings over 20 years of experience across cloud computing, data, AI, enterprise SaaS, security, and automation. He has led global go-to-market functions for multiple organizations, with deep expertise across Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, and High-Tech industries. His background includes building channel and partner ecosystems, launching customer-centric solutions, and scaling high-performance teams worldwide.

"Presidio has built something special - deep technical expertise, trusted client relationships, and a genuine commitment to outcomes," said Malhotra. "The opportunity now is to bring all of our operations capabilities together in a way that's built for how clients are actually using technology today. AI is changing everything about how businesses operate, and they need partners who can help them get there. That's what we're building."

What's Next

Under Malhotra's leadership, Presidio will continue to expand its managed services portfolio with new offerings designed to meet clients wherever they are in their cloud and AI journey. Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.