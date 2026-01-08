Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3ifeosEEag73U8miOA26AU31t8QCP

Audio

Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 927698

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Replay Code: 393949

Available until: February 5, 2026