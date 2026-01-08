Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.
Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3ifeosEEag73U8miOA26AU31t8QCP
Audio
Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428
Access Code: 927698
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.
Replay
Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403
Replay Code: 393949
Available until: February 5, 2026
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.6 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.