Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call on January 30, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, January 29, 2026, after the market close. MTI will host a conference call on Friday, January 30 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss these results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast and presentation materials on MTI’s Investor Relations page and pre-register for the webcast at any time using this link.

For U.S.-based participants, the dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1 877-270-2148 and the conference ID is Minerals Technologies. For participants based outside the U.S., the dial-in number is +1 412-902-6510.

A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET on January 30, 2026, for one year. Please click here to listen to the replay.



About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We combine global mineral reserves with proprietary technologies and applications during the manufacturing process, delivering innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

