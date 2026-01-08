Eleveight AI Deploys NVIDIA B300 Blackwell GPUs in Armenia

Yerevan, Armenia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleveight AI is thrilled to announce the deployment of NVIDIA B300 Blackwell GPUs at its AI-focused data center in Armenia, marking a significant milestone in the country’s AI infrastructure development.



The B300 GPUs will support AI training and inference workloads, including generative AI, enterprise applications, and research-driven computing. The deployment follows a phased approach focused on infrastructure readiness, power stability, and operational reliability.



“Armenia is stepping onto the global stage of AI infrastructure, and this project marks a defining move in that direction,” said Arman Aleksanian, CEO of Eleveight AI. “With the deployment of NVIDIA’s latest B300 GPUs, we are building AI infrastructure that sets new global benchmarks for performance and capability.”



The NVIDIA Blackwell B300 GPU represents a new generation of AI accelerators optimized for high memory bandwidth, efficient multi-GPU scaling, and predictable performance under continuous load. These characteristics are particularly relevant for training large language models, running advanced inference pipelines, and supporting enterprise AI applications.



Eleveight AI’s deployment was preceded by extensive preparation of the data center environment, including power delivery, cooling systems, and operational monitoring. The company’s infrastructure strategy incorporates renewable energy sources as part of its power mix, supporting high-density GPU operations while maintaining predictable operating conditions.



“We focused first on getting the fundamentals right: power, cooling, and long-term stability,” David Arakelyan added. “This is only the first step, and next year we plan to expand not only the project’s computing capacity but also its geographic reach.”



Following installation and validation, Eleveight AI plans to make the new GPU capacity available in stages to enterprise customers, startups, and research organizations.



About Eleveight AI



Eleveight AI develops AI-focused data center infrastructure in Gagarin, Republic of Armenia, providing GPU-based computing resources for commercial, startup, and research use cases.

The data center is equipped with NVIDIA Blackwell B300 GPUs with power capacity of up to 2.0 MW. The company’s strategy emphasizes performance, sustainability, and long-term reliability.



More Information



To learn more about Eleveight AI and the deployment of NVIDIA B300 Blackwell GPUs at its AI-focused data center in Armenia, please visit the website at www.eleveight.ai.



