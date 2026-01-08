Argobio launches Enodia with €20.7 million seed financing to advance a small molecule platform for targeted protein degradation enabled by proteomics and machine learning

Argobio successfully facilitated fundraising and syndication process, following its earlier role in creating and pre-seed funding Enodia

Financing co-led by Elaia, Pfizer Ventures and Bpifrance

Enodia is the third Argobio-founded company to achieve a seed financing in 2025

Paris, France – 08 January 2026. Argobio Studio, the launch platform for Europe’s best innovative science, today announced the successful seed financing of Enodia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel small-molecule therapies for targeted protein degradation at the point of protein synthesis. Enodia has secured €20.7 million (US$25 million) in Seed financing, co-led by Elaia, Pfizer Ventures and Bpifrance, as part of the InnoBio investment strategy, with participation from Wallonie Entreprendre, MACSF, Institut Pasteur, InvestSud, Sambrinvest and Mission BioCapital in addition to Argobio.

Enodia Therapeutics was created by Argobio Studio after it identified the pioneering foundational research by a leading researcher from the Pasteur Institute. Enodia’s proprietary discovery platform uses machine learning to selectively modulate the SEC61 translocon, where secreted and transmembrane proteins are directed into the secretory pathway at the point of synthesis. This enables intervention upstream of disease, without compromising vital physiological functions, and before damage occurs.

The platform leverages a large chemical space spanning several families of well-characterized inhibitors, together with a tailored library of signal-peptide cell lines. The company integrates machine- learning-driven selectivity, proteomics based secretome analysis and structural validation to guide rational drug design. This innovative strategy allows Enodia to unlock previously undruggable secreted and membrane protein targets to treat high-unmet-need conditions.

“Enodia is the third of eight companies created by Argobio to achieve seed financing, underscoring the strength and consistency of our studio model,” said Daniel Sobral, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Argobio. “Our operational venture-building approach is designed to rapidly translate Europe’s leading scientific innovation into globally competitive biotech companies. Enodia is a strong example of this model, based on exceptional foundational research from Institut Pasteur and built by Argobio. We are proud to have brought together a high-quality syndicate of leading international investors to support the company through its next stage of development.”

“We are grateful for the strong support and confidence of our investor syndicate, and in particular for Argobio’s long-term commitment and company-building approach,” said Yves Ribeill, Chief Executive Officer of Enodia Therapeutics, who also served as Entrepreneur in Residence at Argobio during Enodia’s inception. “Working closely with the Argobio team from the outset enabled us to shape Enodia’s strategy and more rapidly assemble our industrial capabilities while also advancing our highly differentiated small-molecule approach to selectively modulating the SEC61 translocon. With this financing, we are well positioned to progress our lead program to preclinical candidate selection over the coming year, representing an important value inflection point for Enodia.”

Enodia is the third Argobio company to successfully complete its seed financing in the last eight months. Elkedonia, announced an €11.25 million seed financing in June 2025 to advance discovery of its first-in-class antidepressant candidates, non-hallucinogenic neuroplasticity enhancers, for treatment-resistant depression. Laigo Bio announced an €11.5 million seed financing in December 2025 to advance its proprietary SureTAC™ precision membrane protein degradation platform.

Enodia Therapeutics (www.enodiatx.com) is a biotechnology company that develops best-in-class small-molecule therapies that enable the degradation of disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis before they have a damaging effect. The company’s platform combines a proteomics informed understanding of the secretome with machine-learning–enabled selectivity to support rational drug design. Rooted in pioneering academic research from the Institut Pasteur and built by Argobio Studio, Enodia is advancing a pipeline initially focused on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, with additional opportunities across oncology and viral infections enabled by the same underlying biological mechanism.

Argobio Studio (www.argobiostudio.com) is the launch platform for Europe’s best science. We turn cutting-edge science into globally competitive European companies pioneering breakthrough therapeutics for patients around the world. As operational venture builders, we reduce execution risk by co-founding, investing, and embedding our experienced, collaborative team, accelerating development with industrial rigor and speed toward value-creating milestones. LinkedIn

