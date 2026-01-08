Long Duration Energy Storage Market Overview Report 2025-2026 and Long-term Forecasts to 2046: Opportunities in Pumped Hydro, Compressed Air, Redox Flow Batteries, Solid Gravity, and Chemical Storage

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Duration Energy Storage Grand Overview: Technologies, Materials, Projects, Companies, Research Advances in 2025-26, Escape Routes, and Markets 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives the reality about LDES, presenting detailed opportunities in materials and systems without the usual exaggeration.

Essential

Long Duration Energy Storage LDES is increasingly essential to cover intermittency of wind and solar power. It is also useful to cover down time of all other green options. Enthusiasts push for trillions of dollars to be spent on it but what is the reality after considering escape routes, paybacks and real-world delays?

The report has the answers with detailed forecasts in 23 lines and roadmaps in three lines for 2026-2046. Importantly, that includes a very close look at research and company advances 2025-6. The result is that over the next 20 years around one trillion dollars will be needed to deliver the lower cost of green electricity resulting from LDES while escape routes are also increasingly activated such as grids and their interconnectors widening across more weather and time zones.

Latest in-depth information

The report has 12 chapters, 17 parameters compared, 22 SWOT appraisals, 23 forecast lines and PhD level analysis throughout, with over 104 companies covered. That includes consideration of units and companies with technologies capable of LDES but currently only used for short-duration storage.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions uses 50 pages to present 23 key conclusions, most of the SWOT appraisals and new infograms, tables and graphs for easy assimilation of the essentials including roadmaps.

Escape routes

LDES escape routes presents the large number of escape routes, deliberate and otherwise, that are arriving to reduce the need for LDES by reducing the need for electricity, reducing the intermittency of green production of electricity and permitting us to viably live with intermittency. Together, they may later reduce demand for the band aid of LDES by at least 50%, something largely ignored by suppliers and their trade association.

Latest technology thoroughly examined

Technology chapters then follow, each with new parameter tables, SWOT appraisals and how research advances 2025-6 change the situation. The authors find that Pumped Hydro is the gold standard of LDES on a host of criteria and that it has much further to go including in forms called Advanced Pumped Hydro.

Your most thorough, up-to-date, truly independent source book on all of this is contained within this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and unique scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Key conclusions concerning electrification and LDES definition, needs, candidates

1.4 Key conclusions concerning LDES parameters and calculations

1.5 Key conclusions: LDES for grid, microgrid and escape routes

1.6 Actual and proposed types of LDES and the gold standard

1.7 Potential LDES performance by ten technologies in 19 columns

1.8 Examples of current installations and potential

1.9 Three LDES sizes, with different technology winners 2026-2046 on current evidence

1.10 Acceptable sites: numbers by technology 2026-2046

1.11 Calculations of LDES need by technology with implications

1.12 Current and emerging LDES duration vs power deliverable

1.13 SWOT appraisals of nine important LDES technologies for 2026-2046

1.14 Companies to watch, investment trends by company and technology, important regions

1.15 Long Duration Energy Storage LDES roadmap 2026-2046

1.16 Market forecasts in 23 lines 2026-2046 with graphs and explanation

2. LDES need and design principles

2.1 Energy fundamentals

2.2 Racing into renewables with rapid cost reduction: 2025 statistics and trends

2.3 Solar winning and the intermittency challenge

2.4 Adoption of LDES of increasing duration driven by increased wind/solar percentage and cost reduction

2.5 LDES definitions and needs

2.6 LDES metrics

2.7 LDES projects in 2025-6 showing leading technology subsets

2.8 LDES impediments, alternatives and investment climate

2.9 LDES toolkit

2.10 Latest independent assessments of performance by technology

2.11 Batteries that struggle above 8-hour duration

2.12 Drill down report on beyond-grid LDES

3. LDES escape routes

3.1 General situation

3.2 Infogram: 13 escape routes from LDES 2026-2046

3.3 Examples across the world: Denmark, Singapore, China, USA

3.4 Capacity factor of wind, solar and options that need little or no LDES

3.5 Extensive 2025 research on LDES escape routes

3.6 Research in 2025 on Home Energy Management Systems coping with intermittent supply

4. Pumped hydro: conventional PHES

4.1 Overview

4.2 Research advances and view of potential through 2025

4.3 Projects and intentions across the world

4.4 Economics

4.5 Policy recommendations

4.6 Parameter appraisal of conventional pumped hydro PHES

4.7 SWOT appraisal of conventional pumped hydro PHES

5. Advanced pumped hydro APHES

5.1 Overview

5.2 Using mining sites

5.3 Pressurised underground: Quidnet Energy USA

5.4 Using heavier water up mere hills: RheEnergise UK

5.5 Using seawater or other brine

5.6 Sizeable Energy Italy, StEnSea Germany, Ocean Grazer Netherlands

5.7 Hybrid technologies: research advances in 2024 and 2025

5.8 Research advances in 2024 and 2025

5.9 SWOT appraisal of APHES

6. Compressed air CAES

6.1 Overview including research advances announced in 2025

6.2 Undersupply attracts clones

6.3 Market positioning of CAES

6.4 SWOT appraisal and parameter comparison of CAES for LDES

6.5 CAES technology options

6.6 CAES projects, subsystem manufacturers, objectives, research 2025 onwards

6.7 Profiles of CAES company progress with Zhar Research appraisals

6.7.1 ALCAES Switzerland

6.7.2 APEX CAES USA

6.7.3 Augwind Energy Israel

6.7.4 Keep Energy Systems UK formerly Cheesecake

6.7.5 Corre Energy Netherlands

6.7.6 Huaneng Group China

6.7.7 Hydrostor Canada

6.7.8 LiGE Pty South Africa

6.7.9 Storelectric UK

6.7.10 Terrastor Energy Corporation USA

7. Redox flow batteries RFB

7.1 Overview

7.2 RFB research pivoting to LDES

7.3 Winning LDES redox flow battery technologies 2026-2046

7.4 SWOT appraisal and parameter comparison of RFB for LDES

7.5 45 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

7.6 RFB technologies with research advances through 2025

7.7 Specific designs by material: vanadium, iron and variants, other metal ligand, halogen-based, organic, manganese with 2025 research, three SWOT appraisals

7.8 RFB manufacturer profiles

8. Solid gravity energy storage SGES

8.1 Overview including research in 2025

8.2 ARES USA

8.3 Energy Vault Switzerland, USA and China, India licensees

8.4 Gravitricity

8.5 Green Gravity Australia

8.6 SinkFloatSolutions France

9. Advanced conventional construction batteries ACCB

9.1 Overview

9.2 Eight ACCB manufacturers compared: 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond-grid focus, LDES focus, comment

9.3 Parameter appraisal and SWOT appraisal of ACCB for LDES

9.4 Metal-air batteries

9.5 High temperature batteries

9.6 Metal-ion batteries including Inlyte, Altris, HiNa, Tiamat, Natron, Faradion

9.7 Nickel hydrogen batteries: EnerVenue USA with SWOT

10. Liquefied gas energy storage LGES: Liquid air LAES or CO2

10.1 Overview

10.2 Liquid air LAES LDES

10.3 Liquid and compressed carbon dioxide LDES

11. Thermal energy storage for delayed electricity ETES

11.1 Overview and research advances in 2025

11.2 Research advances in 2025 and 2024

11.3 Lessons of failure: Siemens Gamesa, Azelio, Steisdal, Lumenion

11.4 The heat engine approach proceeds: Echogen USA

11.5 Use of extreme temperatures and photovoltaic conversion

11.5.1 Antora USA

11.5.2 Fourth Power USA

11.6 Marketing delayed heat and electricity from one plant

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 MGA Thermal Australia

11.6.3 Malta Inc Germany

Companies Featured

Agora Energy Technologies

ALACAES

Altris

Ambri

Antora

APEX CAES

ARES

Azelio

B9 Energy Storage

Baker Hughes

BP

Breeze

Brenmiller Energy

CAES

Cavern Energy

Cellcube

Ceres

Cheesecake Energy

Chevron

CNESA

Corre Energy

CPS Energy

Crondall Energy

E-zinc

Echogen

Energy Dome

Energy Nest

Energy Vault

Enervenue

Enlighten

EOS

ERCOT

ESS Technology

Faradion

Form Energy

Fortescue Metals Group

GE

Gravitricity

Greenco Group

H2 Inc

HBI

Heatrix

Highview Power

HiNa

Hochtief

Huaneng Highview Power

Huisman

Hydrostor

IEA

ILI Group

InnoEnergy

Invinity Energy Systems

IOT Energy

JSC Uzbekhydroenergo

Kraft Block

Kyoto Group

Largo

Lazard

Linde

Lockheed Martin

Locogen

Magaldi

Magnum

Malta

MAN Energy Solutions

MGA Thermal

Mine Storage

Mitsubishi Hitachi

MSE International

Natron

Phelas

Primus Power

Quidnet Energy

Rcam Technologies

Redflow

Reliance Industries

RHEnergise

Rye Development

SaltX Tech.

Schmid Group

Sens Pumped Hydro Storage

Sherwood Energy

Siemens Energy

SinkFloatSolutions

Sintef

Stiesdah

Storelectric

StorEn Technologies

StorTera

Storworks Power

Subsea 7

Sumitomo Electrical Industries

Swanbarton

Terrastor

Tesla

Tiamat

Torc

UET

UniEnergy Techmologies

VFlowTech

Voith Hydro

Volt Storage

VRB Energy

