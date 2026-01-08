SmileyWorld® and SKIDOS Unlock Emotional Learning Through Play

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a world where little faces light up with smiles as they navigate the colorful landscape of feelings. That's the magic unfolding today as SKIDOS , an edtech innovator, joins forces with children's lifestyle brand SmileyWorld ® to reveal a vibrant suite of digital games centered on emotional intelligence. This sunny collaboration helps educate children on EQ and emotional intelligence, bringing accessible, heartwarming tools to children to nurture empathy, gratitude, kindness, and resilience through the sheer delight of interactive play.

Blending SmileyWorld's joyful icons with SKIDOS' adaptive tech, the games offer an always-on digital space where neurodiverse children, those with ASD, ADHD, and dyslexia, can grow emotional awareness and social skills through play.

"This partnership is like adding a burst of sunshine to our quest for building resilient kids with rock-solid emotional roots," said Aditya Prakash, Founder & CEO of SKIDOS. "SmileyWorld infuses that irresistible positive vibe, empowering children to spot, share, and celebrate their feelings while forging stronger bonds through playful discovery."

"Integrating SmileyWorld into the SKIDOS ecosystem marks a pivotal shift in our commitment to setting the global gold standard for inclusive kids edutainment," said Prashaant Lunawatt, COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships of SKIDOS. "We are moving beyond basic safety to champion a new era of 'Empowered Screentime.' By merging SmileyWorld's universal language of expression with our sensory-aware technology, we have built a bridge where neurotypical and neurodiverse children can equally thrive, ensuring that emotional intelligence is accessible to every child, regardless of how their brain is wired."

Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of The Smiley Company, chimed in with enthusiasm: "SmileyWorld has always been about enabling kids and families to celebrate emotional expression across the world. Partnering with SKIDOS lets us craft whimsical interactive worlds that arm kids with the emotional understanding and tools they need to tackle life's ups and downs."

Launched in December 2025 on the SKIDOS platform for iOS, Android, and web, these games will be accessible via subscriptions and gifted free to schools. With a global reach in mind, they're poised to sprinkle emotional wellness into back-to-school routines, turning everyday moments into opportunities for growth and glee.

About SKIDOS

SKIDOS is dedicated to creating innovative educational solutions that inspire learning and foster academic success. With a collection of 50+ learning games built by a team of passionate educators and technologists, Team SKIDOS strives to make screen time active learning time for kids and instill curiosity and creativity in them. For more information, please visit https://skidos.com/ .

About SmileyWorld

A brand owned by The Smiley Company. SmileyWorld is a market leader and the first lifestyle brand dedicated to emotional expression. The Original Smileys™ is a creative universe filled with thousands of unique icons that make emotional expression easy and fun. Smileys provide a shortcut to understanding complex emotions and kick-starting meaningful conversations. With a comprehensive library of over 3,000 icons, SmileyWorld® is a treasure trove of emotional expression that embodies the spirit of the digital revolution.

Featuring four teams of passionate specialists with specialist category-specific knowledge and bringing concrete brand values and creative expertise to everything we do, we help ambitious and authentic brands stand out from the competition. By adapting our message to your audience and providing exclusive concepts that keep you fresh and relevant, we can help you harness the power of the smile to lead the world toward a future we all want to be a part of.

