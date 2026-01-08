Lactalis USA Introduces Pronativ® Native Whey Protein Line for Protein-Focused Consumers and High-Protein Diets in Flavored and Unflavored

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis USA, an affiliate of the world’s largest dairy company, announces today the launch of its Pronativ® Native Whey Protein line, now available in four flavors – Mellow Chocolate, French Vanilla, Silky Strawberry and Unflavored – all on Amazon Prime.

Pronativ is engineered for consumers seeking effective nutrition to support performance, recovery and overall wellness. It delivers 20 grams of high-quality protein per serving, featuring rapid absorption that initiates muscle recovery in 30 minutes post-exercise. Extracted directly from farm-fresh milk using a proprietary cold filtration process, Pronativ preserves the natural structure and bioavailability of protein, offering all nine essential amino acids including a high concentration of leucine, a key amino acid for muscle health.

“Consumers are demanding higher quality whey protein that is minimally processed,” said Devin Hurley, RD, assistant director of sales for the Pronativ brand, Lactalis USA. “Pronativ is naturally high in leucine to support muscle health. It’s effective at initiating quick muscle recovery in an efficient serving size, making it the ideal choice to serve the many needs of consumers. We’re committed to delivering top-quality protein from farm to finish.”

Each serving of Pronativ contains key nutrients to support an active lifestyle with 20 grams of high-quality protein for muscle maintenance, nine essential amino acids, and high leucine content to support muscle health. Each serving also contains one gram of sugar or less and 100 calories or fewer.

Pronativ is 100 percent native whey protein with no artificial growth hormones, dyes, artificial flavors or preservatives. Protein absorption begins within 30 minutes of consumption, supporting muscle maintenance and health. Every batch is also third-party tested by Informed-Sport, a global testing and supplement certification program, to ensure that it’s free from 285 banned substances and contaminants in sport.

Pronativ is available on Amazon Prime. For more information, visit www.mypronativ.com.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstone’s® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, yogurt brands such as siggi’s®, Stonyfield Organic®, Brown Cow™, Green Mountain Creamery®, Mountain High®, Yoplait®, Go-Gurt®, :ratio,® Oui® and Karoun®, Gopi®, Arz® and other brands in the ethnic channel.

In the United States the company has approximately 5,000 employees, with 13 manufacturing facilities located in 9 states, and corporate offices in New York City, San Fernando, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Minneapolis, Minn., Buffalo, N.Y. and Bedford, N.H. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.