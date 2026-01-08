Saudia Continues to Support Saudi Arabia’s Expanding Global Events Calendar in 2026

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Saudi Arabia continues to build momentum as a premier international destination, Saudia, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, is reinforcing its role as the airline supporting access to the country’s most anticipated events throughout 2026.

From internationally recognized sporting events and cultural festivals to high-profile business and innovation forums, the year ahead reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapid evolution as a destination for large-scale international events. With hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudia is uniquely positioned to support travel tied to the Kingdom’s expanding slate of headline events.

Throughout 2026, Saudi Arabia will host a series of major international events, including:

Diriyah Season (Nov. 2025–March 2026) – A convergence of music, food, culture, and heritage-driven programming in the the ancestral home of the Saudi state, centered around the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif.

(Nov. 2025–March 2026) – A convergence of music, food, culture, and heritage-driven programming in the the ancestral home of the Saudi state, centered around the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif. Riyadh Season (Dec. 2025–March 2026) – The Kingdom’s flagship multi-month entertainment and cultural program featuring global concerts, sporting events, immersive experiences, and exhibitions.

(Dec. 2025–March 2026) – The Kingdom’s flagship multi-month entertainment and cultural program featuring global concerts, sporting events, immersive experiences, and exhibitions. Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia (Jan. 3–17, 2026) – The legendary off-road motorsport competition once again traverses Saudi Arabia’s desert landscapes, attracting elite competitors and international spectators.

(Jan. 3–17, 2026) – The legendary off-road motorsport competition once again traverses Saudi Arabia’s desert landscapes, attracting elite competitors and international spectators. The Royal Rumble (Jan. 31, 2026) – One of the world’s most-watched sports entertainment events makes its return to the Kingdom, drawing global audiences and international visitors.

(Jan. 31, 2026) – One of the world’s most-watched sports entertainment events makes its return to the Kingdom, drawing global audiences and international visitors. Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale (Opens Jan. 2026) – an international showcase and celebration of contemporary art that features artists from around the world.

(Opens Jan. 2026) – an international showcase and celebration of contemporary art that features artists from around the world. Future Aviation Forum (April 20–22, 2026) – A critical event for Saudia, focusing on "Sustainable Aviation: Innovation and AI Transformation."

(April 20–22, 2026) – A critical event for Saudia, focusing on "Sustainable Aviation: Innovation and AI Transformation." LEAP 2026 (April 13–16, 2026) – Known as the world's most attended tech event, bringing together global tech giants and innovators.

(April 13–16, 2026) – Known as the world's most attended tech event, bringing together global tech giants and innovators. Formula E (Feb. 13–14, 2026) – High-performance electric motorsport highlighting innovation, sustainability, and Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in future-facing sports.

(Feb. 13–14, 2026) – High-performance electric motorsport highlighting innovation, sustainability, and Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in future-facing sports. Esports World Cup (Summer 2026) – A global esports tournament underscoring the Kingdom’s growing influence in gaming, technology, and digital entertainment.

(Summer 2026) – A global esports tournament underscoring the Kingdom’s growing influence in gaming, technology, and digital entertainment. Additional cultural and entertainment highlights throughout the year include The Saudi Cup (Feb. 14, 2026) and Balad Beast (Jan. 29-30, 2026), reflecting the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s evolving events landscape.

Beyond Riyadh, Jeddah continues to play a central role in the Kingdom’s cultural and tourism offering. Winter Wonderland Jeddah, running through February 2026, introduces immersive seasonal entertainment along the Red Sea coast, while Historic Jeddah (Al Balad) – a UNESCO World Heritage site – hosts its annual transformation during Ramadan into a vibrant cultural hub celebrating heritage, arts, and community traditions.

Across the Kingdom, destinations such as AlUla continue to attract global audiences with heritage, wellness, and year-round cultural programming, while The Red Sea destination reinforces Saudi Arabia’s premium, sustainability-led tourism appeal.

With premium, award-winning in-cabin service, state-of-the-art aircraft, and strategic global partnerships, Saudia continues to expand access to the country’s most compelling destinations and experiences. Each flight supports Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global tourism and cultural hub – part of a broader movement toward sustainable development and diversified economic growth.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. It was also recognized as a “World Class Airline 2024” by APEX for the third consecutive year. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Saudia Media Center

Saudia Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

X: @SaudiaGroup

LinkedIn: Saudi Airlines

WhatsApp: Saudia Group | مجموعة السعودية