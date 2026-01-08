Studio 6 Opens 38 New Locations in 2025, Becoming One of the Fastest-Growing Extended Stay brands in the US

Dallas, Texas, USA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced that they have opened 38 new Studio 6 locations in 2025, marking a landmark year of growth for the extended-stay brand. With these additions, Studio 6 has emerged as one of the fastest-growing extended stay brands in the US.

New Studio 6 locations launched in 2025 were added in Phoenix, Charlotte, Dallas, Las Vegas, Sandston, Pasadena, Houston, Oakland, Bossier City, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Richmond, Rancho Cordova, Butte, Greenville.

These include a mix of conversions and new builds in markets with strong business travel, workforce mobility, and long-term guest needs.

“Studio 6 has had an exceptional year. Opening 38 new locations in 2025 demonstrates the brand’s momentum and the confidence our franchise partners place in our extended-stay model. This growth strengthens our ability to serve guests seeking practical, comfortable, and affordable long-term accommodations.” said Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality.

In North America, extended stay has become an important pillar of lodging industry driven by evolving traveller preferences for longer stays, remote work flexibility, and cost-effective accommodations. According to JLL’s U.S. Extended-Stay Hotel Outlook 2025, the sector achieved a record Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR of $78 in 2024), 14 % above pre-pandemic levels, and saw guest demand increase by 232,000 room nights year-over-year, nearly fully recovering from 2019. This performance underscores not only strong occupancy trends but also sustained investor confidence in the segment’s operational resilience and appeal. The report highlights that the extended-stay category continues to attract durable capital as part of broader hotel investment strategies, with its lean operating model, inflation-resistant profitability, and enhanced traveller demand positioning it as a focal point for investors in 2025 and beyond.

The rapid expansion aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline development processes, enhance owner support, and scale high-performing brands. Studio 6’s growth also complements G6 Hospitality’s continued investments in technology, operations, and franchisee success.

G6 Hospitality recently announced the addition of 8 new team members to their existing Franchise Development team. These new members of the franchise development have been hired to manage Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah Wyoming, Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company plans to hire more team members from across other states in the coming months.

The company also launched the new My6, app a completely revamped consumer app featuring advanced AI personalization feature for customers. The app introduces dynamic homepage experiences and personalized deal offers tailored to each guest's preferences, driving higher conversion rates and increased bookings for properties.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Committed to making hospitality accessible to all, G6 provides significant opportunities for franchisees through responsible business practices and a legacy of ownership. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was recently named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal, with both Motel 6 and Studio 6 recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report.

For more information, users can visit www.g6hospitality.com.



