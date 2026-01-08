Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Co. Ltd. Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Company Financial Health Patent Portfolio Analysis Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Company Research & Development Capabilities Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Gravity family

Tables

Table 1: Orienspace KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: Orienspace Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: Orienspace Financial Funding Data (2020-2025)

Table 9: Orienspace Gravity-1 Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (November 30, 2025)

Table 10: Orienspace's Total Launches (November 30, 2025)

Table 11: Orienspace KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Orienspace KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: Orienspace Ownership Structure

Exhibit 3: Orienspace Launch Vehicle Portfolio

Exhibit 4: Orienspace Full List of Financial and Industrial Investors

Exhibit 5: Gravity-1 Full Launch Process

Exhibit 6: Gravity-2 Three-in-One Joint Hot Fire Test

Exhibit 7: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Altitude Control Fire Test

Exhibit 8: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Yuanli-110 Engine Full Scale Hot Fire Test

Exhibit 9: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Launch Vehicle Launch and Recovery Process

Exhibit 10: Orienspace upcoming Manufacturing Base in Tai'an

Exhibit 11: Orienspace's Headquarter, R&D Centers, Manufacturing Bases, Simulation & Testing Centers and Launch Sites

Exhibit 12: Orienspace Total Launches (November 30, 2025)

Exhibit 13: Orienspace Patent Filing Portfolio Chart

Exhibit 14: Orienspace Patents Granted by Year

Exhibit 15: Orienspace KPI Radar Chart

