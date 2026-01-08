Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Co. Ltd. Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Orienspace Technology (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Patent Portfolio Analysis
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Gravity family
Tables
Table 1: Orienspace KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: Orienspace Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: Orienspace Financial Funding Data (2020-2025)
Table 9: Orienspace Gravity-1 Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (November 30, 2025)
Table 10: Orienspace's Total Launches (November 30, 2025)
Table 11: Orienspace KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Orienspace KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Orienspace Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Orienspace Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Orienspace Full List of Financial and Industrial Investors
Exhibit 5: Gravity-1 Full Launch Process
Exhibit 6: Gravity-2 Three-in-One Joint Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 7: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Altitude Control Fire Test
Exhibit 8: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Yuanli-110 Engine Full Scale Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 9: Orienspace's Gravity-2 Launch Vehicle Launch and Recovery Process
Exhibit 10: Orienspace upcoming Manufacturing Base in Tai'an
Exhibit 11: Orienspace's Headquarter, R&D Centers, Manufacturing Bases, Simulation & Testing Centers and Launch Sites
Exhibit 12: Orienspace Total Launches (November 30, 2025)
Exhibit 13: Orienspace Patent Filing Portfolio Chart
Exhibit 14: Orienspace Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 15: Orienspace KPI Radar Chart
