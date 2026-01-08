Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology (i-Space) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd. (i-Space) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd. (i-Space).

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Company Financial Health Patent Portfolio Analysis Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Company Research & Development Capabilities Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Hyperbola family

Tables

Table 1: i-Space KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: i-Space's Hyperbola Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: i-Space Financial Funding Data (2018-2025)

Table 9: i-Space's Reasons for Hyperbola-1 Launch Failures

Table 10: i-Space's Hyperbola Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (November 31, 2025)

Table 11: i-Space Total Launches (November 31, 2025)

Table 12: i-Space KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: i-Space KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: i-Space Ownership Structure

Exhibit 3: i-Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio

Exhibit 4: Series B Round Investors

Exhibit 5: i-Space's Upgraded Launch Support System for Hyperbola-1

Exhibit 6: i-Space's Ferry Erection System for Hyperbola-3 Launch Vehicle

Exhibit 7: Case-1, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch Process

Exhibit 8: Case-2, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch process with Boosters

Exhibit 9: Case-3, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch process with Spacecraft

Exhibit 10: Hyperbola-3 Engine Hot Fire Tests

Exhibit 11: Hyperbola-3 Cryogenic Pressure Vibration Test

Exhibit 12: Hyperbola-3 Fairing Separation Test

Exhibit 13: Stage 1 Launch Vehicle Recovery Barge Ship

Exhibit 14: Stage 1 Launch Vehicle Recovery Conceptual Diagram

Exhibit 15: Hyperbola-2 VTVL Test

Exhibit 16: i-Space's New Test Stands in Mianyang, China

Exhibit 17: i-Space's Construction Model of Production Base in Chengdu, China

Exhibit 18: i-Space Total Launches (November 31, 2025)

Exhibit 19: i-Space Patent Filing Portfolio Chart

Exhibit 20: i-Space Patents Granted by Year

Exhibit 21: i-Space KPI Radar Chart

