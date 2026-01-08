Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology (i-Space) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd. (i-Space) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd. (i-Space).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Patent Portfolio Analysis
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Hyperbola family
Tables
Table 1: i-Space KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: i-Space's Hyperbola Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: i-Space Financial Funding Data (2018-2025)
Table 9: i-Space's Reasons for Hyperbola-1 Launch Failures
Table 10: i-Space's Hyperbola Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (November 31, 2025)
Table 11: i-Space Total Launches (November 31, 2025)
Table 12: i-Space KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: i-Space KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: i-Space Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: i-Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Series B Round Investors
Exhibit 5: i-Space's Upgraded Launch Support System for Hyperbola-1
Exhibit 6: i-Space's Ferry Erection System for Hyperbola-3 Launch Vehicle
Exhibit 7: Case-1, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch Process
Exhibit 8: Case-2, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch process with Boosters
Exhibit 9: Case-3, Demonstration of i-Space's Hyperbola-3 Launch process with Spacecraft
Exhibit 10: Hyperbola-3 Engine Hot Fire Tests
Exhibit 11: Hyperbola-3 Cryogenic Pressure Vibration Test
Exhibit 12: Hyperbola-3 Fairing Separation Test
Exhibit 13: Stage 1 Launch Vehicle Recovery Barge Ship
Exhibit 14: Stage 1 Launch Vehicle Recovery Conceptual Diagram
Exhibit 15: Hyperbola-2 VTVL Test
Exhibit 16: i-Space's New Test Stands in Mianyang, China
Exhibit 17: i-Space's Construction Model of Production Base in Chengdu, China
Exhibit 18: i-Space Total Launches (November 31, 2025)
Exhibit 19: i-Space Patent Filing Portfolio Chart
Exhibit 20: i-Space Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 21: i-Space KPI Radar Chart
