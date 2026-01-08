Galaxy Power (Beijing) Space Technology (Galactic Energy) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Galaxy Power (Beijing) Space Technology Co. Ltd. (Galactic Energy) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Galaxy Power (Beijing) Space Technology Co. Ltd. (Galactic Energy).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Patent Portfolio Analysis
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Ceres family
Tables
Table 1: Galactic Energy KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Rocket Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: Galactic Energy Ceres and Pallas Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: Galactic Energy Financial Funding Data (2018-2025)
Table 9: Reasons for Ceres-1 Launch Failures
Table 10: Galactic Energy Ceres Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (November 31, 2025)
Table 11: Galactic Energy Total Launches (November 31, 2025)
Table 12: Galactic Energy KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Galactic Energy KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Galactic Energy Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Galactic Energy Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Ceres-2 Fairing Separation Test
Exhibit 5: Ceres-2 Launch Erector System
Exhibit 6: Pallas-1 Engine Swing Test
Exhibit 7: Pallas-1 Fairing Separation Test
Exhibit 8: Pallas-1 Second Stage Power System Test
Exhibit 9: Pallas-1 Engine and Servo Matching Test
Exhibit 10: Galactic Energy Successful Launch Vehicle History
Exhibit 11: Galactic Energy Total Launches (November 31, 2025)
Exhibit 12: Galactic Energy Patents Portfolio Pie-Chart
Exhibit 13: Galactic Energy Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 14: Galactic Energy KPI Radar Chart
