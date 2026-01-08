Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Long March (LM) / Chang Zheng (CZ) families
Tables
Table 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: SAST CZ-12 vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 Size and Performance Comparison
Table 8: SAST Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 9: SAST Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (September 4, 2025)
Table 10: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: SAST Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Comparison of SAST CZ-12 (left) vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 (right)
Exhibit 4: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd7246
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.