Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology (CAS Space) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology Co., Ltd. (CAS Space) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology Co., Ltd. (CAS Space).

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Company Financial Health Patent Portfolio Analysis Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Company Research & Development Capabilities Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Kinetica family

Tables

Table 1: CAS Space KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: CAS Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: CAS Space Financial Funding Data (2018-2025)

Table 9: Reason for Kinetica-1 Launch Failure

Table 10: CAS Space Kinetica Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (August 31, 2025)

Table 11: CAS Space's Total Launches (August 31, 2025)

Table 12: CAS Space KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: CAS Space KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: CAS Space Ownership Structure

Exhibit 3: CAS Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio

Exhibit 4: Kinetica-1 Full Launch Process

Exhibit 5: Kinetica-2 Full System Hot Fire Test

Exhibit 6: CAS Space Kinetica-2 First-Stage Hot Fire Test

Exhibit 7: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Pipeline Vibration Test

Exhibit 8: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Stage Separation Test

Exhibit 9: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Horizontal Fairing Separation Test

Exhibit 10: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Transporter and Erector System

Exhibit 11: Lihong-2 Spacecraft VTVL Flight test

Exhibit 12: CAS Space Headquarter, R&D Center, Manufacturing Bases and Launch Sites

Exhibit 13: CAS Space's Second Dedicated Launch Pad at JSLC

Exhibit 14: CAS Space's Testing Facilities at Test Centers

Exhibit 15: CAS Space Total Launches (November, 2025)

Exhibit 16: CAS Space Patent Filing Portfolio Chart

Exhibit 17: CAS Space Patents Granted by Year

Exhibit 18: CAS Space KPI Radar Chart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyjg0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.