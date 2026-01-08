Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology (CAS Space) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology Co., Ltd. (CAS Space) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology Co., Ltd. (CAS Space).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Patent Portfolio Analysis
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Kinetica family
Tables
Table 1: CAS Space KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: CAS Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: CAS Space Financial Funding Data (2018-2025)
Table 9: Reason for Kinetica-1 Launch Failure
Table 10: CAS Space Kinetica Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (August 31, 2025)
Table 11: CAS Space's Total Launches (August 31, 2025)
Table 12: CAS Space KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: CAS Space KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: CAS Space Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: CAS Space Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Kinetica-1 Full Launch Process
Exhibit 5: Kinetica-2 Full System Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 6: CAS Space Kinetica-2 First-Stage Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 7: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Pipeline Vibration Test
Exhibit 8: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Stage Separation Test
Exhibit 9: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Horizontal Fairing Separation Test
Exhibit 10: CAS Space Kinetica-2 Transporter and Erector System
Exhibit 11: Lihong-2 Spacecraft VTVL Flight test
Exhibit 12: CAS Space Headquarter, R&D Center, Manufacturing Bases and Launch Sites
Exhibit 13: CAS Space's Second Dedicated Launch Pad at JSLC
Exhibit 14: CAS Space's Testing Facilities at Test Centers
Exhibit 15: CAS Space Total Launches (November, 2025)
Exhibit 16: CAS Space Patent Filing Portfolio Chart
Exhibit 17: CAS Space Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 18: CAS Space KPI Radar Chart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyjg0d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.