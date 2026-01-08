China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

The main market opportunities for CALT lie in enhancing vehicle reusability, leveraging strong R&D capabilities, and improving deployment reliability within its Long March portfolio. These areas position CALT to capitalize on increasing demand for sustainable and reliable launch solutions.

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).

Features

  • Key Performance Indicator Analysis
    • Company Financial Health
    • Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
    • Company Research & Development Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
  • Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Long March (LM) / Chang Zheng (CZ) families

Tables
Table 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: CALT Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: China Aerospace Times Electronics Co. Ltd. Financial Data (2020-2024)
Table 9: CALT Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (July 31, 2025)
Table 10: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Scores

Exhibits
Exhibit 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: CALT Ownership Structure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zxmgp

