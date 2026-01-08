China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Company Financial Health Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Company Research & Development Capabilities Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Long March (LM) / Chang Zheng (CZ) families

Tables

Table 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: CALT Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: China Aerospace Times Electronics Co. Ltd. Financial Data (2020-2024)

Table 9: CALT Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (July 31, 2025)

Table 10: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: CALT Ownership Structure

