China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Long March (LM) / Chang Zheng (CZ) families
Tables
Table 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: CALT Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: China Aerospace Times Electronics Co. Ltd. Financial Data (2020-2024)
Table 9: CALT Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (July 31, 2025)
Table 10: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: CALT Ownership Structure
