LucyRx Appoints Christin Bassett as Chief Legal Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucyRx, an independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) known for simplifying access to prescription care, announced the addition of Christin Bassett as Chief Legal Officer. In her role, she will oversee all legal operations at LucyRx while working closely with senior leadership to support continued growth across mergers and acquisitions, government programs and new product development.

Christin brings more than 25 years of experience advising boards and executive teams in highly regulated healthcare and pharmacy organizations. Her background spans legal and regulatory risk for both public and private companies, government affairs, sales and financing and pharmaceutical matters. Prior to joining LucyRx, she held senior legal and leadership roles at Rite Aid Corporation, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Aetna Inc., and began her career in private practice at national law firms.

“Christin brings deep legal and regulatory expertise to our team,” said David Blair, chief executive officer of LucyRx. “Her experience will be instrumental as we continue scaling the company with the accountability, compliance and patient-first focus that defines LucyRx.”

Christin earned her Juris Doctor with high honors from The George Washington University Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from Duke University.

