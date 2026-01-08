Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center (HICAL) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financials, Patent Portfolios, R&D, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center (HICAL) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive space launch center competitive analysis for the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center (HICAL), Hainan Province, People's Republic of China.

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Annual Launch Capacity Total Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Available Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Geographical Location (Latitude) Launch Vehicle Types Supported Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings

Hainan Island Ocean Transportation Analysis

Roadway Transport System Analysis

Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Analysis

Space Launch Complexes Analysis

Launch Capacity Analysis

Tables

Table 1: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Scores

Table 2: Annual Launch Capacity Score Chart

Table 3: Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Score Chart

Table 4: Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Score Chart

Table 5: Geographical Location (Latitude) Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Types Supported Score Chart

Table 7: Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings Score Chart

Table 8: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex

Table 9: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: Diagram of Space Launch Complex Facilities

Exhibit 3: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Location

Exhibit 4: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center Location on Hainan Island

Exhibit 5: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Phase 1 and 2 Boundaries, Satellite View

Exhibit 6: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Facilities/Launch Complexes Areas

Exhibit 7: Yuanwang 21 and 22 docked side by side in Tianjin Harbor

Exhibit 8: Ocean Transport Container being offloaded from Yuanwang 22 in Qinglan Harbor, Hainan Island

Exhibit 9: Interior View of Yuanwang Space Missile Transporter Aft Cargo Bay with two transport containers

Exhibit 10: Type 2 Assembly Transport Container

Exhibit 11: Long March 8 (CZ-8/-8A) Stage 1 on Launch Vehicle Transport Truck

Exhibit 12: Launch Vehicle Erector Transporter Truck for Long March 12 (CZ-12/-12A)

Exhibit 13: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Road Transport System Map

Exhibit 14: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Area

Exhibit 15: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Buildings for CZ-8/-8A and CZ-12/-12A

Exhibit 16: Long March-8/-8A Stage 1 and 2 exiting the Vehicle Assembly Building

Exhibit 17: LC-101 with integration of Long March-8 2nd stage and bottom split doors closed

Exhibit 18: LC-101 with all three split doors closed

Exhibit 19: Final Integration of Long March 8/-8A Launch Vehicle

Exhibit 20: Transporter Sequence of Long March 12/-12A Launch Vehicle

Exhibit 21: LC-101 Space Launch Complex Major Structures

Exhibit 22: LC-201 Space Launch Complex Major Structures

Exhibit 23: Example of CZ-12/-12A Launch Vehicle Erector System connected to LC-201 Launch Pad

Exhibit 24: Example of CZ-12/-12A Launch Vehicle Erector System and LC-201 Launch Pad Hydraulic System

Exhibit 25: LC-xxx Space Launch Complex Major Structures

Exhibit 26: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Phase 1 Space Launch Complexes

Exhibit 27: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Phase 2 Space Launch Complex LC-301 Rendering

Exhibit 28: Approximate Phase 2 Expansion Location

Exhibit 29: Phase 2 Expansion Construction for LC-301 and LC-401

Exhibit 30: Updated Satellite Imagery of Phase 2 Expansion, July 2025

Exhibit 31: Gusong Space Monitoring and Tracking Station Location

Exhibit 32: Pre-Construction Aerial View of Gusong Tracking Station

Exhibit 33: Post Construction Satellite View of Gusong Tracking Station

Exhibit 34: Satellite Tracking System Radome at Sanya Remote Sensing Ground Station, Hainan

Exhibit 35: 15m diameter Ground Station Antenna without Radome

Exhibit 36: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex

Exhibit 37: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart

