Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center (HICAL) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financials, Patent Portfolios, R&D, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

This report provides a comprehensive space launch center competitive analysis for the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center (HICAL), Hainan Province, People's Republic of China.
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Annual Launch Capacity
- Total Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Available
- Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support
- Geographical Location (Latitude)
- Launch Vehicle Types Supported
- Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings
- Hainan Island Ocean Transportation Analysis
- Roadway Transport System Analysis
- Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Analysis
- Space Launch Complexes Analysis
- Launch Capacity Analysis
Tables
Table 1: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Scores
Table 2: Annual Launch Capacity Score Chart
Table 3: Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Score Chart
Table 4: Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Score Chart
Table 5: Geographical Location (Latitude) Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Types Supported Score Chart
Table 7: Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings Score Chart
Table 8: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex
Table 9: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Diagram of Space Launch Complex Facilities
Exhibit 3: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Location
Exhibit 4: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center Location on Hainan Island
Exhibit 5: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Phase 1 and 2 Boundaries, Satellite View
Exhibit 6: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Facilities/Launch Complexes Areas
Exhibit 7: Yuanwang 21 and 22 docked side by side in Tianjin Harbor
Exhibit 8: Ocean Transport Container being offloaded from Yuanwang 22 in Qinglan Harbor, Hainan Island
Exhibit 9: Interior View of Yuanwang Space Missile Transporter Aft Cargo Bay with two transport containers
Exhibit 10: Type 2 Assembly Transport Container
Exhibit 11: Long March 8 (CZ-8/-8A) Stage 1 on Launch Vehicle Transport Truck
Exhibit 12: Launch Vehicle Erector Transporter Truck for Long March 12 (CZ-12/-12A)
Exhibit 13: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Road Transport System Map
Exhibit 14: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Area
Exhibit 15: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Buildings for CZ-8/-8A and CZ-12/-12A
Exhibit 16: Long March-8/-8A Stage 1 and 2 exiting the Vehicle Assembly Building
Exhibit 17: LC-101 with integration of Long March-8 2nd stage and bottom split doors closed
Exhibit 18: LC-101 with all three split doors closed
Exhibit 19: Final Integration of Long March 8/-8A Launch Vehicle
Exhibit 20: Transporter Sequence of Long March 12/-12A Launch Vehicle
Exhibit 21: LC-101 Space Launch Complex Major Structures
Exhibit 22: LC-201 Space Launch Complex Major Structures
Exhibit 23: Example of CZ-12/-12A Launch Vehicle Erector System connected to LC-201 Launch Pad
Exhibit 24: Example of CZ-12/-12A Launch Vehicle Erector System and LC-201 Launch Pad Hydraulic System
Exhibit 25: LC-xxx Space Launch Complex Major Structures
Exhibit 26: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Phase 1 Space Launch Complexes
Exhibit 27: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Phase 2 Space Launch Complex LC-301 Rendering
Exhibit 28: Approximate Phase 2 Expansion Location
Exhibit 29: Phase 2 Expansion Construction for LC-301 and LC-401
Exhibit 30: Updated Satellite Imagery of Phase 2 Expansion, July 2025
Exhibit 31: Gusong Space Monitoring and Tracking Station Location
Exhibit 32: Pre-Construction Aerial View of Gusong Tracking Station
Exhibit 33: Post Construction Satellite View of Gusong Tracking Station
Exhibit 34: Satellite Tracking System Radome at Sanya Remote Sensing Ground Station, Hainan
Exhibit 35: 15m diameter Ground Station Antenna without Radome
Exhibit 36: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex
Exhibit 37: Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart
