Wenchang Space Launch Center (WSLC) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

This report provides a comprehensive space launch center competitive analysis for Wenchang Space Launch Center, Hainan Province, People's Republic of China.

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis Annual Launch Capacity Total Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Available Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Geographical Location (Latitude) Launch Vehicle Types Supported Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings

Hainan Island Ocean Transportation Analysis

Railway Transport System Analysis

Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Analysis

Space Launch Complexes Analysis

Launch Capacity Analysis

Tables

Table 1: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Annual Launch Capacity Score Chart

Table 3: Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Score Chart

Table 4: Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Score Chart

Table 5: Geographical Location (Latitude) Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Types Supported Score Chart

Table 7: Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings Score Chart

Table 8: Wenchang Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex

Table 9: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Scores

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: Diagram of Space Launch Complex Facilities

Exhibit 3: Wenchang Space Launch Center Location

Exhibit 4: Wenchang Space Launch Center Location on Hainan Island

Exhibit 5: Wenchang Space Launch Center Boundaries, Satellite View

Exhibit 6: Wenchang Space Launch Center Facilities/Launch Complexes Areas

Exhibit 7: Yuanwang 21 and 22 docked side by side in Tianjin Harbor

Exhibit 8: Ocean Transport Container being offloaded from Yuanwang 22 in Qinglan Harbor, Hainan Island

Exhibit 9: Interior View of Yuanwang Space Missile Transporter Aft Cargo Bay with two transport containers

Exhibit 10: Type 2 Assembly Transport Container

Exhibit 11: Long March 7 on Mobile Launch Platform and Launch Vehicle Transporter

Exhibit 12: Wenchang Space Launch Center Rail Transport System Map, Late 2024

Exhibit 13: Wenchang Space Launch Center Rail Transport System Map, July 30, 2025

Exhibit 14: Wenchang Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Area

Exhibit 15: Wenchang Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Buildings 501, 502, & 503

Exhibit 16: Wenchang Space Launch Center Pre Construction Location for Vehicle Assembly Building 50420

Exhibit 17: Wenchang Space Launch Center Post Construction Location for Vehicle Assembly Building 504

Exhibit 18: Wenchang Space Launch Center Launch Complexes

Exhibit 19: Wenchang Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex

Exhibit 20: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart

