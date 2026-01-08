Wenchang Space Launch Center (WSLC) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, and Deployment Reliability

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wenchang Space Launch Center (WSLC) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive space launch center competitive analysis for Wenchang Space Launch Center, Hainan Province, People's Republic of China.
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Annual Launch Capacity
- Total Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Available
- Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support
- Geographical Location (Latitude)
- Launch Vehicle Types Supported
- Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings
- Hainan Island Ocean Transportation Analysis
- Railway Transport System Analysis
- Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Analysis
- Space Launch Complexes Analysis
- Launch Capacity Analysis
Tables
Table 1: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Annual Launch Capacity Score Chart
Table 3: Space Launch Complexes/Launch Pads Score Chart
Table 4: Liquid vs. Solid Fuel Launch Vehicle Support Score Chart
Table 5: Geographical Location (Latitude) Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Types Supported Score Chart
Table 7: Total Vehicle Assembly Buildings Score Chart
Table 8: Wenchang Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex
Table 9: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Diagram of Space Launch Complex Facilities
Exhibit 3: Wenchang Space Launch Center Location
Exhibit 4: Wenchang Space Launch Center Location on Hainan Island
Exhibit 5: Wenchang Space Launch Center Boundaries, Satellite View
Exhibit 6: Wenchang Space Launch Center Facilities/Launch Complexes Areas
Exhibit 7: Yuanwang 21 and 22 docked side by side in Tianjin Harbor
Exhibit 8: Ocean Transport Container being offloaded from Yuanwang 22 in Qinglan Harbor, Hainan Island
Exhibit 9: Interior View of Yuanwang Space Missile Transporter Aft Cargo Bay with two transport containers
Exhibit 10: Type 2 Assembly Transport Container
Exhibit 11: Long March 7 on Mobile Launch Platform and Launch Vehicle Transporter
Exhibit 12: Wenchang Space Launch Center Rail Transport System Map, Late 2024
Exhibit 13: Wenchang Space Launch Center Rail Transport System Map, July 30, 2025
Exhibit 14: Wenchang Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Area
Exhibit 15: Wenchang Space Launch Center Vehicle Assembly Buildings 501, 502, & 503
Exhibit 16: Wenchang Space Launch Center Pre Construction Location for Vehicle Assembly Building 50420
Exhibit 17: Wenchang Space Launch Center Post Construction Location for Vehicle Assembly Building 504
Exhibit 18: Wenchang Space Launch Center Launch Complexes
Exhibit 19: Wenchang Space Launch Center Annual Launches by Launch Complex
Exhibit 20: Wenchang Space Launch Center KPI Radar Chart
