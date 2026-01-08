BAMF Health and Henry Ford Health Partner to Establish Comprehensive Theranostics Center in Detroit

Detroit, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMF Health and Henry Ford Health today announced a strategic partnership to establish a Comprehensive Theranostics Center in downtown Detroit at the Life Sciences Building on Bedrock’s Gratiot Site. The joint venture represents a major advancement in expanding patient access to precision medicine and reinforces Detroit’s role as a national destination for innovation.

By combining BAMF Health’s global leadership in Theranostics with Henry Ford Health’s century-long legacy of clinical excellence and community-centered care, the partnership will deliver cutting-edge molecular imaging, radiopharmaceutical therapy, and research capabilities to patients across the city, state, and beyond.

“This world-changing partnership reflects a shared commitment to transforming how complex diseases are detected, treated, and managed,” said BAMF Health CEO Dr. Anthony Chang. “Together with Henry Ford Health, we will make precision medicine affordable and accessible to all while positioning Michigan as the national and global leader in advancing healthcare delivery and innovation.”

The new center will be BAMF Health’s second Comprehensive Theranostics Center, building on the success of its flagship headquarters in Grand Rapids, which opened in 2022 and has become the gold standard for integrated precision medicine, novel research, and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The 45,000-square-foot facility, located on the first floor of the Life Sciences Building, will house a molecular imaging clinic, molecular therapy clinic, and a commercial radiopharmacy supporting both patient care and clinical research. As anchor tenants, BAMF Health and Henry Ford Health will drive economic growth, attract investment, support workforce development, and strengthen medical tourism to the state.

“Theranostics represents the next evolution in precision medicine, and it’s critical our patients have access to these highly targeted diagnostic and therapeutic options,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Chief Physician Executive and President of the Clinical Enterprise at Henry Ford Health. “As we evaluated how to best deliver this innovative care, BAMF Health emerged as the clear leader and ideal partner to expand access to molecular imaging, molecular therapy, and clinical research.”

Henry Ford Health has long been at the forefront of precision medicine. As the system advances its high-value care model focused on outcomes, affordability, equity, and population health, the partnership with BAMF Health enhances its ability to ensure patients receive the right care, in the right setting, at the right time.

“Our partnership with Henry Ford Health exemplifies BAMF Health’s national growth strategy,” said BAMF Health VP of Partnerships Laurie Placinski. “By collaborating with mission-aligned health systems and academic medical centers, we’re ensuring patients can access world-class precision medicine close to home.”

The successful formation of this partnership was supported by Hall Render as legal counsel to Henry Ford Health, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC as legal counsel to BAMF Health, and Ziegler as financial advisor.

About BAMF Health

BAMF Health is the world’s first vertically integrated platform for intelligence-based precision medicine. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs the most advanced theranostic imaging technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced clinical trials. Our overriding mission is to empower patients to become people again. With a team of data scientists, researchers, software engineers, and clinicians —all working in lockstep—we’re making good on it. To learn more about BAMF Health, visit www.bamfhealth.com.

About Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health is a premier healthcare services company dedicated to helping people live their best lives. Headquartered in Detroit for more than a century, the system includes more than 550 sites across Michigan and employs more than 50,000 team members who provide care ranging from primary, preventive, and urgent care to specialty and complex services, along with health insurance, pharmacy, eye care, home health, and virtual care. Henry Ford Health is also a leading academic institution, advancing clinical innovation, trials, and research while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. Committed to health equity, Henry Ford Health provides more than $780 million annually in uncompensated care and community benefit programs.

