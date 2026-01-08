United States Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2025: Granular Comparisons and Engagement Insights, Enhancing Competitiveness and Transparency

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022-2025 Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2022 – 2025 Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff at law firms practicing Labor & Employment in the AMLAW 200 and smaller (by annual revenue) firms.

Using state of the art software, AI and expert legal research, the Valeo Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:

Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and,

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

In the Valeo Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.

Data for all Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group & Practice Area

AMLAW 10

Overall

Labor & Employment

ERISA

Wage & Hour

AMLAW 25

Overall

Labor & Employment

ERISA

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

AMLAW 50

Overall

Labor & Employment

ERISA

Family Medical Leave Act

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

AMLAW 51-100

Overall

Labor & Employment

ERISA

Fair Labor Standards Act

Family Medical Leave Act

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

AMLAW 100

Overall

Labor & Employment

ERISA

Fair Labor Standards Act

Family Medical Leave Act

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

AMLAW 101-200

Overall

Labor & Employment

Labor Management Relations

ERISA

Fair Labor Standards Act

Family Medical Leave Act

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

AMLAW 200

Overall

Labor & Employment

Labor Management Relations

ERISA

Fair Labor Standards Act

Family Medical Leave Act

Wage & Hour

Workplace Investigations

Railway Labor Act

Section 2: Rates by Firm & Practice Area

Adams and Reese LLP

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker & McKenzie LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox, LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Blake & Uhlig, P.A.

Blank Rome LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter, APC

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Burge & Burge, P.C.

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Carlton Fields, P.A.

Charles Goetsch Law Offices

Clark Hill PLC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Cole Schotz P.C.

Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Crowell & Moring LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Day Pitney LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dentons

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Frasier, Frasier & Hickman, LLP

Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

GrayRobinson, P.A.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski and Wall, PLLC

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Honigman LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Walker LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Kutak Rock LLP

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

Larry Lockshin, Esq., A Law Corporation

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

McCarter & English, LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Milbank LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Pryor & Bruce

Pryor Cashman LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Robein, Urann, Spencer, Picard & Cangemi, APLC

Robinson & Cole LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Saul Ewing LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Smith Law Firm

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Spencer Fane LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Stinson LLP

Stoel Rives LLP

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Susman Godfrey L.L.P.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

UB Greensfelder LLP

Venable LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Wiley Rein LLP

Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Winstead PC

Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Yaeger & Jungbauer Barristers, PLC

