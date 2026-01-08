Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
31-Jan-2617-Feb-26$0.02
28-Feb-2616-Mar-26$0.02
31-Mar-2615-Apr-26$0.02
30-Apr-2615-May-26$0.02
31-May-2615-Jun-26$0.02
30-Jun-2615-Jul-26$0.02
31-Jul-2617-Aug-26$0.02
31-Aug-2615-Sep-26$0.02
30-Sep-2615-Oct-26$0.02
31-Oct-2616-Nov-26$0.02
30-Nov-2615-Dec-26$0.02
31-Dec-2615-Jan-27$0.02


For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


