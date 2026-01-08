Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|31-Jan-26
|17-Feb-26
|$0.02
|28-Feb-26
|16-Mar-26
|$0.02
|31-Mar-26
|15-Apr-26
|$0.02
|30-Apr-26
|15-May-26
|$0.02
|31-May-26
|15-Jun-26
|$0.02
|30-Jun-26
|15-Jul-26
|$0.02
|31-Jul-26
|17-Aug-26
|$0.02
|31-Aug-26
|15-Sep-26
|$0.02
|30-Sep-26
|15-Oct-26
|$0.02
|31-Oct-26
|16-Nov-26
|$0.02
|30-Nov-26
|15-Dec-26
|$0.02
|31-Dec-26
|15-Jan-27
|$0.02
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.