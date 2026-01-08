Extracellular Vesicle Cargo and Functional Analysis Tools Conference 2026: Isolation Platforms, Single-EV Analysis, LNPs, Disruptive Technologies (Portland, Oregon - March 15-16, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicle Cargo and Functional Analysis Tools 2026 (Portland, Oregon, United States - March 15-16, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The host is honored to welcome Professor Terry Morgan, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University and Professor Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington as the Co-Chairpersons of the Conference.

This conference brings together academic researchers from across the US West Coast in a focused 2-day event featuring academic presentations on cutting-edge science, company presentations, technology/tools vendor presentations and instrumentation demos plus exhibitors and networking opportunities.

The conference welcomes doctoral students, post-doctoral and research fellows to submit abstracts for oral presentations on their research as it relates to the goals of this conference -- featuring the latest research, engaging researchers and companies, and extensive networking and collaboration opportunities.

Agenda:

Emerging Areas in Exosomes/EV Research

Various Platforms for the Isolation of Exosomes/EVs

Characterization of Exosomes/EVs

Downstream Analysis of Exosomes/EV Cargo -- RNAs, Proteins and Lipids

Platforms for Single Exosome/EV Analysis -- Flow Cytometry

Advancements in Technologies and New Disruptive Technologies in EV Research

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

Speakers

Daniel Chiu , A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington -- Conference Co-Chairperson

