Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) 31-Jan-26 17-Feb-26 $0.01 28-Feb-26 16-Mar-26 $0.01 31-Mar-26 15-Apr-26 $0.01 30-Apr-26 15-May-26 $0.01 31-May-26 15-Jun-26 $0.01 30-Jun-26 15-Jul-26 $0.01 31-Jul-26 17-Aug-26 $0.01 31-Aug-26 15-Sep-26 $0.01 30-Sep-26 15-Oct-26 $0.01 31-Oct-26 16-Nov-26 $0.01 30-Nov-26 15-Dec-26 $0.01 31-Dec-26 15-Jan-27 $0.01