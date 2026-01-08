High Roller Technologies Plans Sports Betting Expansion; Inks Letter of Intent with Altenar to Power Fully Managed B2B Sportsbook Platform - Updated

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, plans to expand its sports betting presence and has inked a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Altenar Software Limited (“Altenar”) to finalize and execute a definitive Software Services & Support Agreement (“SSSA”) in which Altenar would provide High Roller with a fully managed B2B sports betting software solution for use on High Roller’s licensed sports betting websites.

“The addition of sportsbook to our product suite through Altenar offers us the opportunity to rapidly expand High Roller’s market position,” said Seth Young, CEO of High Roller Technologies, Inc. “Altenar’s platform, risk management services, and 24/7 support model align with our goal to deliver a reliable and scalable user experience as we pursue the regulatory pathways and technical milestones required for launch.”

“We are excited to be working with High Roller and its team,” said Matthew Ferrara, Sales Manager, North America, of Altenar. “High Roller brings extensive customer reach, with proven delivery and execution across multiple online gaming brands, which are key elements that strongly support the anticipated partnering economics of our relationship. We look forward to working closely with the team in support of a successful integration and a timely launch.”

Proposed Scope of Services under a Definitive Agreement

Altenar would deliver a comprehensive sportsbook betting solution including sportsbook software, integration, hosting, risk management, and support services. Subject to final definitive documentation, the contemplated sportsbook solution would include:

SaaS licensing and access to Altenar’s sportsbook software

to Altenar’s sportsbook software API integration into High Roller’s platform

into High Roller’s platform Hosting, system monitoring, and technical support

Risk management services , including odds compilation and fraud control

, including odds compilation and fraud control Ongoing software updates, upgrades, and maintenance

Support services, including 24/7 handling of critical incidents

Important Notice Regarding the Letter of Intent

This press release describes a LOI and the Parties’ intention to negotiate and execute definitive documentation. No assurance can be given that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the Parties will successfully complete integration, obtain required approvals, or launch any platform. Unless and until a definitive agreement is executed, the described business relationship remains subject to negotiation and satisfaction of conditions.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

About Altenar Software

Altenar provides a highly comprehensive and fully managed sportsbook solution to many of the leading brands across the globe. Its award winning sportsbook solution delivers stability, security, and extensive configurability to ensure a best-in-class sports betting experience. Built on many years of experience, Altenar’s sportsbook solution provides a vast range of front-end features and back-office functionality, which enable operators to improve player acquisition and retention rates. Its offering combines a wide range of sporting events, a deep understanding of trading and risk, and a personalized UI to ensure each operator has the ability to differentiate themselves in the market.

For more information, visit: https://altenar.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

