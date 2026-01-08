Gregg the Evangelist: Tireless Pursuit of Lost Souls with Video Bible Set

Charleston, SC, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who is Gregg? is an inspiring tale that follows the relentless journey of Gregg, an evangelist dedicated to spreading the Gospel to those who have yet to hear it. Alongside his faithful companion, Panda, Gregg traverses the globe in search of lost souls, armed with the transformative Video Bible Set. This invaluable resource equips individuals with everything they need to become devoted disciples of Christ. Each day, Gregg seizes every opportunity to share the Good News, keeping his message simple and consistent, making it accessible to all.



Gregg's adventures are as diverse as they are numerous, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his divine calling. With the Video Bible Set, he simplifies the process of discipleship, allowing him to reach even more souls in need. His story is not just about his personal journey; it serves as a beacon of inspiration for others to follow in the footsteps of those who have come before them.



Key themes in Who is Gregg? include:

- The importance of patience and loyalty to God's plans.

- The power of gratitude and thanksgiving in daily life.

- The significance of aligning with God's purpose for a meaningful existence.

- The adventures of Gregg and Panda as they inspire others.



Jimmy Bright structures the narrative to highlight the essence of faith and purpose, encouraging readers to embrace their divine calling. When we align ourselves with God's intent, life becomes truly meaningful, Bright states.



As Gregg continues his mission, the question remains: how many more souls will he touch on his journey?



Who is Gregg? is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and YISHKENI.COM. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

YouTube: @YISHKENIBOOKS

Facebook: @YISHKENIBOOKS

Instagram: @YISHKENIBOOKS

TIKTOK: @YISHKENIBOOKS





About the Author: Jimmy Bright is a dedicated writer with degrees in accounting and computer science from Athens State University. With a rich career spanning forty-five years in diverse fields like engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture, Jimmy has gained deep insights about life and truths. His book series focuses on meaningful themes such as freedom, acceptance, chastity, evangelism, and self-sacrifice. Who is Gregg? Is the fourth book of the series and is about evangelism. Mr. Bright lives with his wife Susan in Western Maryland, where they care for lots of animals and cats on their farm. Jimmy's love for observing nature and animals often inspires his writing.

