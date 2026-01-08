Verifone Enters 2026 with Expanded Victa Line and Broadened Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce technologies, today announced a significant expansion of the Verifone Victa device portfolio alongside new ecosystem partnerships unveiled at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show. Together, these milestones mark a clear inflection point in Verifone’s transformation into a partner-first commerce platform built to enable boundless payments at a global scale.

Following a year of accelerated product innovation and strategic partnerships, Verifone is entering 2026 with a unified platform that brings together years of investments in devices, services, and ecosystem partnerships into a single, scalable foundation now available globally. This momentum reflects Verifone’s focus on reducing complexity, accelerating time to market, and giving merchants, banks, and solution providers the opportunity to build differentiated commerce experiences across regions and use cases.

“Modern commerce demands flexibility, scale, and the ability to integrate seamlessly into an increasingly complex and fragmented payments landscape,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. “The products and relationships we’re announcing today and showcasing at NRF represent the culmination of our platform strategy — bringing together hardware, software, and services to help our partners deliver boundless payment experiences, anywhere in the world. As we look ahead to 2026, Verifone is positioned for a breakthrough year.”

Strategic alliances validate Verifone’s approach and expand partner-first commerce ecosystem

Verifone continues to strengthen its commerce platform by partnering with leading technology providers that help merchants move faster, scale globally, and deliver richer commerce experiences — without added complexity. These new alliances expand what merchants and partners can build on Verifone’s platform, accelerating deployment and unlocking new ways to engage customers across regions and use cases.

New relationships announced at NRF 2026 include:

Shopify : Verifone now supports Shopify Point of Sale with select Victa devices, expanding merchants’ choice of enterprise-grade payment devices designed for reliability at the counter. Anchored by Shopify POS Hub, the integration enables consistent performance, expanded peripheral compatibility, and flexible checkout configurations — so retailers can design a countertop experience that fits their brand and scales as they grow. Read the Shopify announcement .

: Verifone now supports Shopify Point of Sale with select Victa devices, expanding merchants’ choice of enterprise-grade payment devices designed for reliability at the counter. Anchored by Shopify POS Hub, the integration enables consistent performance, expanded peripheral compatibility, and flexible checkout configurations — so retailers can design a countertop experience that fits their brand and scales as they grow. Read the Shopify announcement Bilt: A new partnership brings Bilt’s Customer Experience Platform to Verifone’s extensive merchant network. Built on Verifone’s Android-based developer platform and leveraging the Verifone gateway, the integration enables loyalty, member engagement, and personalized experiences to run seamlessly on Victa devices — without disrupting existing payment workflows. Read the Bilt announcement .

A new partnership brings Bilt’s Customer Experience Platform to Verifone’s extensive merchant network. Built on Verifone’s Android-based developer platform and leveraging the Verifone gateway, the integration enables loyalty, member engagement, and personalized experiences to run seamlessly on Victa devices — without disrupting existing payment workflows. Read the Bilt announcement Aevi: A single global integration provides access to Aevi’s cloud-based payment orchestration and commerce capabilities across Verifone devices, simplifying multi-region deployment, local payment support, and ongoing estate management. Read the Aevi announcement.



These partnerships build on Verifone’s established network of leading commerce and payments providers — including Adyen, FreedomPay, PayPal, Stripe, and many others — reinforcing Verifone’s role as a convener and connective layer across the global payments landscape.

"Great retail runs on amazing software — unrestricted by hardware," says Ray Reddy, VP, Retail Product, Shopify. “By partnering with Verifone, we bring Shopifyʼs leading POS operating system to best-in-class devices. And the Victa lineup, anchored by POS Hub, gives Shopify merchants real choice, rock-solid reliability, and peripherals that just work.” Reddy continues: “Merchants get to design the countertop that fits their needs, and keep pace as tech evolves."

“Checkout is where loyalty becomes real,” said Jehan Luth, Head of Neighborhood Commerce & Retail Media at Bilt. “By partnering with Verifone, we’re embedding recognition and rewards directly into the payments experience; helping merchants turn everyday transactions into moments of engagement, without slowing down checkout or changing how payments operate.”

Advancing the Victa platform to increase accessibility and enhance experiences

Verifone continues to invest in next-generation payment devices and capabilities that enhance how merchants engage customers, secure transactions, and adapt to emerging expectations. These investments come together in the continued expansion of the Victa platform, Verifone’s proprietary suite of payment devices purpose-built for secure, seamless purchasing across in-store, mobile, and on-the-go environments.





Built on a single, unified platform, all Victa devices share the same EMV certification foundation — allowing partners to certify once, deploy across the portfolio, and stay compliant through future over-the-air upgrades. The platform also benefits from Verifone’s biometric capabilities—including palm vein and facial recognition — which have been recognized by Javelin Strategy & Research as industry-leading in its inaugural 2025 Emerging Biometric Authentication at the Point of Sale Scorecard. These capabilities extend the value of Victa beyond traditional payment acceptance by enabling more secure, frictionless authentication.

The newest members of the Victa family bring additional form factors to market with greater speed, while maintaining a consistent foundation across Verifone’s hardware portfolio. Together, these devices support a wide range of commerce environments — empowering every transaction, anywhere.

In Lane and Countertop Checkout

Victa Register – A merchant-facing point-of-sale solution built for high-volume retail environments, combining a large touchscreen, modular accessories, and scalable performance for modern checkout experiences.

– A merchant-facing point-of-sale solution built for high-volume retail environments, combining a large touchscreen, modular accessories, and scalable performance for modern checkout experiences. Victa Lane – A sleek, customer-facing payment terminal developed to deliver fast, engaging in-lane checkout experiences, whether deployed standalone or paired with Victa Register.

Mobile and Portable Commerce

Victa Mini – An ultra-portable payment device designed for mobility and space-constrained environments, supporting secure checkout for pop-up retail, curbside service, and mobile use cases.

– An ultra-portable payment device designed for mobility and space-constrained environments, supporting secure checkout for pop-up retail, curbside service, and mobile use cases. Victa Mobile Plus and Victa Portable Plus – Designed for fast, flexible commerce on the move, these devices deliver responsive performance, smooth multitasking, and reliable operation across modern payment and business workflows. Powered by an Octa-core processor, they excel in in-aisle, curbside, or in high-traffic environments where speed and consistency matter.

SoftPOS Device

Victa SoftPOS Mobile and Victa SoftPOS Tablet – Expanding the Victa lineup with SoftPOS hardware, enabling contactless payments and business workflows without dedicated payment hardware. Victa SoftPOS Mobile supports on-the-go use with integrated contactless payments, while Victa SoftPOS Tablet offers a larger touchscreen to support customer-facing and operational tasks.



Unattended and Rugged Environments

Victa Unattended – A rugged, always-on payment solution engineered for self-service environments such as kiosks, vending, transit, and parking, where uptime and reliability are critical.

– A rugged, always-on payment solution engineered for self-service environments such as kiosks, vending, transit, and parking, where uptime and reliability are critical. Victa Mobile Ruggedized – A durable mobile payment device built for demanding environments, enabling secure payment acceptance and Android-based business applications in the field.

In addition to new devices, Verifone is expanding merchant engagement capabilities with the introduction of Verifone Touch, a customer-facing self-service kiosk available in 22-inch and 27-inch display options. Verifone Touch enables content delivery and customer engagement alongside Victa devices without requiring a dedicated payment terminal. It complements the Victa line and Verifone’s broader product portfolio by giving merchants a flexible, customer-facing, large-format display from the same trusted vendor.

“By continuing to grow our Victa portfolio of offerings, we’re giving merchants and solution providers more ways to deliver consistent, secure payment experiences—whether at the counter or on the move,” added Prasanna Narayan, Executive Vice President, Head of Product at Verifone. “Across our offerings, Verifone is committed to enabling partners to create a true omnicommerce experience.”

