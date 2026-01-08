Structural Design Expert Nick Wetzel Joins Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to welcome Nick Wetzel back to the firm as a Project Director, enhancing our design capabilities for aerospace infrastructure and specialty structures and bolstering our seismic engineering expertise. He joins SGH’s Structural Engineering Division in Southern California, where he will partner closely with SGH peers and clients across the United States and globally.

Nick specializes in managing and delivering complex aerospace projects from conception to construction. He has led multidisciplinary teams across architectural, structural, and civil disciplines to design new launch complexes and rocket testing facilities, as well as retrofit mission-critical facilities. This work spans new and existing steel and concrete systems, large hangars and support buildings, and specialized equipment and pipe support structures, including fast-tracked assessment, upgrade, and repair efforts. He also has extensive experience designing and retrofitting other critical structural systems, including considerations before and after large seismic events.

“It is great to be back at SGH and to help build on the firm’s reputation for solving challenging engineering problems,” said Nick. “I am excited to partner with our many experts across the firm to deliver creative and responsive solutions for our clients.” Nick began his career with SGH and spent nearly a decade in the firm’s San Francisco Bay Area office before relocating to the California Central Coast.

Known for his effective communication, teamwork, and leadership, Nick applies sound engineering judgment to manage technically complex projects, adapt to evolving requirements, and deliver unique solutions for clients while mentoring junior staff to support their professional growth. He also values sharing his expertise and giving back to the engineering profession through teaching experiences at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and professional membership in the American Society of Civil Engineers 7-16 Seismic Task Committee and Base Isolation and Energy Dissipation Sub Committee, Structural Engineer’s Association of Northern California, and American Institute of Steel Construction.

Nick is a registered Professional Engineer, and he received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Download the press release.

###

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients’ most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 800 employees in ten office locations throughout the United States, SGH’s industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what’s possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com.

Contact Info



Jeremy Landry

jdlandry@sgh.com

+1 781-370-9514

Attachment