ALX Oncology to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology"; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced its participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Chief Executive Officer Jason Lettmann and Chief Medical Officer Barbara Klencke will deliver a corporate presentation on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of the J.P. Morgan fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1, dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant

ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:

Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications

mparisi@sparkpointpr.com

(925) 864-5028