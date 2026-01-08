Idomoo and Poppulo To Debut Dynamic AI-Driven In-Store Videos Powered by AWS at NRF

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disrupting the digital signage industry, Idomoo and Poppulo today announced a new solution that brings real-time, AI-driven, hyper-personalized video to any in-store screen, built on AWS. Set to debut live at NRF 2026 in New York City, this innovation, powered by AWS, lets retailers easily create fully tailored video content at scale — automatically adapting to shopper profiles, store inventory and other relevant data — and publish that video content on digital signage to drive engagement and sales.

In the past, brands producing on-site marketing videos faced big hurdles: long production cycles, high costs and a heavy creative lift that made real-time in-store personalization impossible. Now, using Idomoo’s AI video creator, anyone can generate high-quality marketing videos in minutes. Videos are personalized through real-time attribution data and displayed seamlessly via digital signage powered by Poppulo’s enterprise-grade platform.

The integration will be showcased live at NRF 2026 Retail’s Big Show in Amazon Web Services Booth #4438, demonstrating how retailers can bridge the digital-physical gap with data-driven AI video.

Examples:

Videos showing loyal customers their preferred styles as soon as they walk in the store

Dynamic ads that adapt based on current inventory, time of day, etc.

A virtual sales concierge making personalized recommendations





How It Works:

Lucas AI Video Creator lets users generate on-brand videos from simple prompts. Built on Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform, Lucas personalizes each video instantly using approved data sources such as POS systems and in-store sensors. All personalization is handled securely, compliant with ISO standards and without storing personal data.

Poppulo connects directly to those data sources and feeds insights into Lucas for real-time personalization. Videos are delivered back through Poppulo’s platform, which manages content deployment across signage networks. Its intuitive governance tools ensure the right message appears on the right screen at the right time — automatically.

Further simplifying deployment, retailers can leverage the Amazon Signage Stick, an affordable, powerful digital signage media player that integrates seamlessly with Poppulo’s platform.

Physical Locations for This Type of Technology Include:

Stores

Restaurants

Banks

Spas and gyms

Medical centers

Hotels and resorts





Built using AWS technology, the combined solution empowers brands to adopt cloud-first, composable display services that transform stores into dynamic marketing platforms. By layering in capabilities like computer vision, mobile geofencing and Bluetooth beacons, retailers can identify known shoppers, understand in-store behavior and deliver content that reflects a true 360-degree view of the consumer.

“This collaboration marks a new era for in-store engagement,” John Schweikert, General Manager of Digital Signage at Poppulo. “By uniting the flexibility of Poppulo’s digital signage with Idomoo’s AI video creation and AWS’s infrastructure, we’re giving retailers a simple, efficient way to create relevant, dynamic experiences that drive real business impact.”

“Video has always been the most effective way to engage customers,” said Yaron Kalish, Idomoo CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Poppulo and build on AWS to bring the power of Lucas AI Video Creator to retailers everywhere, enabling them to seamlessly create and deploy video ads and other video content in minutes with no studio support needed.”

With the global retail media networks market size projected to reach $56.97 billion by 2030, the demand for in-store dynamic content is poised for dramatic growth. This solution from AWS, Poppulo and Idomoo helps retailers capitalize on this momentum with engaging, cloud-connected videos that drive conversions.

About Idomoo:

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalized, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalization and real-time live data to maximize relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Verizon, Select Health, Oracle, American Airlines and others. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

About Poppulo:

Poppulo is the leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, empowering organizations to deliver impactful, real-time communications across a variety of industries. Formerly known as Four Winds Interactive (FWI), Poppulo's customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. With over 10,000 customers and nearly 600,000 screens worldwide across its digital signage portfolio, Poppulo helps businesses drive engagement, improve customer experiences and enhance operational efficiency. Learn more at www.poppulo.com.

