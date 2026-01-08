ONEflight International Reports Record Growth in 2025, Driven by Strategic Golf Partnerships and Expanding European Operations

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leading private aviation company, today announced record-setting performance in 2025, highlighted by substantial revenue growth, increased flight activity, strategic golf partnerships, and a rapidly expanding footprint in the European market.

In 2025, ONEflight International generated $232 million in total revenue, including flight revenue and membership sales—up from $122 million in 2024, representing a 90% year-over-year increase.

Flight activity rose significantly, with 16,522 flight hours in 2025, compared to 9,375 hours in 2024, reflecting strong demand across domestic, transatlantic, and intra-European travel.

A meaningful driver of this growth was ONEflight International’s deepened involvement in elite golf, including its role as Private Aviation Partner of TGL Golf and Co-Title Sponsor of the PGA TOUR ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, as well as the company’s continued expansion into Europe.

“Our partnerships with TGL Golf and the PGA TOUR elevated our brand on a global stage, while our growing European operations expanded how and where our members fly,” said Ferren Rajput, President and CEO of ONEflight International. “We saw a notable increase in transatlantic travel from the U.S. to Europe, along with strong growth in flights within Europe itself. These trends underscore the global nature of our clientele and the scalability of the ONEflight platform.”

Throughout 2025, ONEflight International experienced increased demand for long-range aircraft supporting U.S.–Europe routes, as well as heightened activity across major European destinations, reinforcing its ability to deliver seamless international private aviation solutions.

“Private aviation is no longer confined by borders,” Rajput added. “By combining strategic partnerships, disciplined growth, and international capability, we are positioning ONEflight as a truly global private aviation leader.”

Looking ahead to 2026, ONEflight International plans to further invest in technology, expand international partnerships, and continue enhancing its service offerings across North America and Europe.

About ONEflight International:

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

To discover more visit ONEflight.net.