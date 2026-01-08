Nexterus celebrates 80th anniversary, adds to executive team, and promotes from within

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, and 4th generation family-owned & operated company, is celebrating its 80th year in business and has exciting personnel news to go along with the momentous company milestone. Nexterus is thrilled to share that Julia Keith has joined the company’s executive team as Director of Finance. The company is also incredibly pleased to announce the promotions of two long-time team members, Matt Wiggers and Mary Janak.

Julia Keith has joined Nexterus as Director of Finance, where she oversees all Accounting, Finance, and Human Resources responsibilities. She has 15+ years of experience in Accounting and Finance roles and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Julia earned her bachelor’s degree from Towson University and master’s degree from the University of Maryland in Accounting & Finance. Her extensive leadership experience will play a key role in supporting Nexterus’ strategic & financial goals.

In addition, Matt Wiggers has been promoted to the role of Sales Manager and will oversee all outside sales activity, resources, and personnel. Matt has been with Nexterus for over 6 years and has consistently excelled in his previous roles as a Senior Sales Engineer and Strategic Account Manager.

The company is also excited to share that Mary Janak has been promoted to the role of International Operations Manager. Mary has been with Nexterus for over 11 years, and she is also a Licensed U.S. Customs Broker with extensive experience in international trade & compliance. She will lead the company’s International Customer Service unit.

“Celebrating 80 years in business is an incredible accomplishment and truly speaks to the core of the amazing team we have here and previous generations of family leadership we’ve had”, said Ryan Polakoff, President & CEO and 4th generation of the ownership family at Nexterus. “It’s amazing to see what we’ve achieved, and I am incredibly proud of our team.”

“Nexterus has always been a strong proponent of promoting from within when able and adding outside talent when needed. We’re so excited to have Julia onboard, and so happy for Matt & Mary in their new leadership roles. The future is bright and we’re motivated and ready to write the next chapter in this amazing story,” added Polakoff.

About Nexterus

