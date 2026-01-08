Resilience in Motion: Rail Trends 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Railway Association of Canada (RAC) released Rail Trends 2025 – a rolling, 10-year review of financial and statistical results for the industry.

“The data shown in Rail Trends 2025 demonstrate that Canada’s railways are delivering measurable progress for the economy, supply chains, and the communities they serve,” said Eric Harvey, President and CEO of the Railway Association of Canada. “Strong safety performance, sustained capital investment, and a growing, well-compensated workforce reflect an industry that is performing at a high level while planning for the long term. At the same time, growing passenger ridership and efficient freight operations highlight rail’s role in reducing congestion, supporting trade, and advancing sustainability. Rail Trends provides clear, data-driven evidence of the sector’s essential role in keeping Canada competitive and connected.”

Highlights of Rail Trends 2025 include:

Canadian railways invested $4.5 billion to improve the safety, efficiency, capacity, and fluidity of Canadian supply chains.

The safety performance of Canada’s railways was exceptional. The sector achieved its lowest freight accident rate on record, the passenger rail accident rate improved by 12.4%, and railways moved more than half a million carloads containing dangerous goods safely.

The rail sector directly employed 38,000 people across the country—the highest level since 2001. These jobs, of which the majority are unionized, provide average compensation of $110,000, which is approximately 50% higher than the average full-time Canadian salary.

Passenger railways regained ridership – the number of rail commuters increased by 22.7% and intercity passengers increased by 8.6%, reducing congestion on public roads.

Taxes paid exceeded $2.7 billion.





This 33rd edition of Rail Trends is a compendium of Canadian rail data up to December 31, 2024. Data is reported by RAC member companies: Class 1 and shortline freight railways, as well as tourist, intercity, and commuter passenger railways.

The full Rail Trends report is available here. Data for 2025 will be covered in next year’s report.

About the Railway Association of Canada

RAC represents close to 60 railway companies and 60 associate members (suppliers, consultants, etc.). Our railways get millions of people and $380 billion worth of goods across our country and to global markets each year. RAC advocates on behalf of its members and associate members to ensure that the rail sector remains globally competitive, sustainable, and most importantly, safe. Learn more at www.railcan.ca.

