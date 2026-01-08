As Canada’s Logistics Market Approaches $180 Billion, Manitoba Emerges as a High-Growth Hub — and BEEP BEEP Express Accelerates to Capture the Opportunity

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEEP BEEP Express Inc., Canada’s transportation and logistics industry is entering a period of sustained expansion. The national freight and logistics market valued at roughly $180 billion is projected to continue its upward trajectory through 2030, supported by rapid e-commerce adoption, rising parcel volumes, and ongoing federal investment in trade-enabling infrastructure. Within this broader growth story, Manitoba stands out as one of Canada’s most strategically advantaged and fastest-growing logistics regions.

The province’s transportation and distribution sector contributed approximately $4.57 billion to Manitoba’s GDP in 2024, with logistics representing 6.3% of the provincial economy and employing over 50,760 Manitobans. Winnipeg alone is home to more than 3,194 distribution and transportation businesses, making it one of the densest logistics clusters in Western Canada.

Manitoba’s central geography continues to be a critical competitive advantage. A consumer market of over 100 million people is reachable within a 24-hour drive, and the province’s multimodal infrastructure, anchored by CentrePort Canada, North America’s largest tri-modal inland port which creates seamless connectivity by road, rail, and 24/7 international air cargo. Provincial and federal governments are further strengthening this network through major investments, including $18 million for CentrePort’s Rail Park, $40 million for CentrePort South servicing, and over $420 million committed to transportation routes across northern Manitoba.

Amid this accelerating market, BEEP BEEP Express Inc., a Manitoba-founded technology and logistics company, is positioning itself as one of the region’s high-growth operators prepared to scale in lockstep with provincial demand.

A Manitoba-Built Operator Scaling for Growth

Incorporated in 2021 and led by President & CEO Lee Okabe, BEEP BEEP Express merges high-performance logistics technology with a service model built on accessibility, responsiveness, and reliability. In a sector where slow communication and long hold times cost businesses revenue, BEEP BEEP has leaned into what many competitors overlook: A simple response to a request.

Studies show that 62% of calls to small businesses go unanswered, and 85% of callers do not try again. A pain point that compounds quickly for service-critical industries. BEEP BEEP’s commitment to real-time communication remains one of its strongest differentiators.

“Technology gives us speed, but people give us trust,” said Lee Okabe, President & CEO of BEEP BEEP Express. “We’re building a logistics network that operates with precision, backed by a Manitoba team that is present, accountable, and accessible. Efficiency matters, but accessibility is what separates a reliable logistics partner from the rest.”

Operating Across Manitoba With Controlled, Certified Capacity

BEEP BEEP Express operates throughout Manitoba, serving Winnipeg, Steinbach, Selkirk, Brandon, Oakbank, Portage la Prairie, and surrounding regions with same-day, next-day and future planning of delivery solutions. BEEP BEEP maintains a fully controlled in-house fleet and workforce, ensuring consistent service quality as volumes scale.

Every team member holds certifications in WHMIS, Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG), and Safety Services Manitoba, reinforcing the company’s commitment to safety, professionalism, and operational integrity.

This foundation positions BEEP BEEP Express as a credible, scalable operator equipped for the province’s logistics expansion.

Manitoba’s Logistics Momentum Creates Investor Tailwinds

The province is entering a period of accelerated logistics growth:

- 21% projected job growth in transportation and equipment operator roles (2022–2026).

- Over 17,000 job openings forecast across logistics and transportation between 2025–2029.

- More than 90% of goods in Manitoba move by truck, demonstrating strong reliance on local distribution networks.

- CentrePort Canada has attracted over $1 billion in private investment, strengthening the region’s industrial base.

As freight volumes rise and Manitoba’s trade corridors expand, companies with established technology systems, controlled fleets, and strong regional presence are positioned to lead the next decade of growth.

BEEP BEEP Express is actively expanding its Manitoba-first network to meet this demand, with future opportunities in regional intercity routing, commercial partnerships, and Prairie-wide service coverage.

Looking Ahead: Manitoba’s Transportation of Choice for the Next Era

“As we scale, our vision remains the same—to build Manitoba’s most trusted and innovative logistics network, where every BEEP means progress,” said Okabe. “We’re not just moving packages; we’re strengthening Manitoba’s logistics backbone by creating and using future proof technology."

Built for Speed. Backed by Trust. Powered by Manitoba.

Key advantages include:

A fully controlled in-house fleet and workforce, ensuring consistent delivery standards.

Technology-driven routing and tracking, enabling scalable capacity and operational efficiency.

A service model built on human accessibility, addressing a critical pain point for businesses.

Branded Beep Beep Express inc. Truck

About BEEP BEEP Express INC.

BEEP BEEP Express Inc. is a Winnipeg-based logistics and transportation company redefining courier excellence across Manitoba. Incorporated in 2021, the company’s mission is to move what matters, with precision, care, and urgency through advanced logistics technology and exceptional customer service. Guided by the motto “From Point A to Point BEEP,” BEEP BEEP delivers fast, reliable solutions for businesses and individuals while building a strong Manitoba-first logistics network.

