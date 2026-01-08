Aircraft Sensors Research Report 2025-2034: China, India, and Japan Boost OE Investment Through COMAC C919, HAL Tejas, and Mitsubishi SpaceJet Programs

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Forecast, & Growth Analysis: 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft sensors market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.1% in the long run to reach US$ 2.3 billion in 2034.



The global market for aircraft sensors is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing production rates of aircraft, the growing popularity of next-generation models, and the enhanced integration of advanced avionics and automation systems. Fleet modernization initiatives and the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also boosting the demand for compact, high-performance sensors.

Moreover, regulatory requirements for improved safety, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance are pushing manufacturers to create sensors that offer greater precision, quicker response times, and enhanced reliability. With innovations like IoT-enabled smart sensors and predictive maintenance capabilities becoming more common, the aircraft sensors market is set for significant changes in the years ahead.



Regional Analysis

North America will continue to be the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft sensors during the forecast period, underpinned by its position as the world's leading aerospace manufacturing hub. The region is home to major OEMs like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and GE Aerospace, along with a robust network of NADCAP-approved sensor facilities.

The high production rates of commercial aircraft, cutting-edge military programs like the F-35, B-21 Raider, and KC-46, along with a strong demand for Brakes & Wheels services, keep the sensors industry highly active. The region also leads in technological innovation, including the integration of automation, Industry 4.0 monitoring, and environmentally friendly processing techniques.



Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area, fueled by a rapid increase in aircraft manufacturing capacity, rising defense budgets, and the localization of supply chains. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are making significant investments in both original equipment (OE) and Brakes & Wheels capabilities, backed by homegrown aircraft programs like the COMAC C919, HAL Tejas, and Mitsubishi SpaceJet, as well as major fleet expansions.

Moreover, international processors are establishing NADCAP-approved facilities in this region to cater to the surging demand, similar to the investments made by Bodycote and PCC in China and Singapore.



Key Players



The market is moderately fragmented, with the top five players securing about half of the market share. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including sensor accuracy and reliability, miniaturization and weight reduction, integration with advanced avionics and data systems, compliance with stringent aerospace safety standards, and the ability to deliver cost-effective solutions with rapid production turnaround etc.

Market Segmentation



By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

General Aviation

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

By Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Position Sensor

Force/Torque Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Other Sensors

By Application Type

Engine

Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes

Flight Control Systems

Cabin, Cargo & ECS

Other Applications

By End-User Type

OE

Aftermarket

By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Others)

