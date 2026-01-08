ALK to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the company’s president & CEO, Peter Halling, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, 15 January 2026, at 9.45 AM PST / 12.45 PM EST / 6.45 PM CET.

Representatives of the company will be available for meetings at the conference.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

Business Development: Rasmus Just, tel. +45 4171 8431

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy (‘AIT’) treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

