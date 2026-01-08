Hagar hf.: Information on the publication of Q3 2025/26 results

Hagar hf. will publish its financial results for Q3 2025/26, covering the period 1 September to 30 November 2025, after market close on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvegur 106, Reykjavík, on Friday, 16 January 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

At the meeting, Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company’s operations and financial performance and answer questions.

The meeting will also be live-streamed, and registration for the stream is available at www.hagar.is/skraning.

Presentation materials will be made available in Icelandic on Hagar’s website, www.hagar.is, at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be available in English no later than 19 January at https://www.hagar.is/en/.